Bentonite Market Will Reach USD 1640.3 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 2.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bentonite Market is segmented By Type - Sodium Bentonite, Calcium Bentonite, By Application - Molding Sands, Iron Ore Pelletizing, Pet Litter, Drilling Mud, Civil Engineering, Agriculture, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

The Global Bentonite market size is estimated to be worth USD 1422.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1640.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.4% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Bentonite Market Are

Increasing demand for bentonite in various applications such as Molding Sands, Iron Ore Pelletizing, Pet Litter, Drilling Mud, Civil Engineering, and Agriculture is expected to drive the bentonite market growth.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-38S2258/global-bentonite

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE BENTONITE MARKET

The increasing use of bentonite in the construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the bentonite market. Because of its rheological properties, bentonite is most typically utilized in the construction sector in a fluidic condition, which is known as bentonite slurry. The term "bentonite slurry" refers to a mixture of sodium bentonite and slurry. A slurry is a thin, sloppy mud or cement, or, in long-term use, any fluid mixture of crushed solids and water, commonly employed to handle solids in bulk. Bentonite is used to create self-hardening mixtures that are then used to construct cut-off walls, grouting mortars, and grouting. Finally, the waterproofing qualities of bentonite are best used in environmental engineering to prevent soil infiltration and line landfill bases.

The Bentonite market is likely to be driven by the increasing usage of bentonite in the iron ore pelletizing process. In the manufacturing of iron ore pellets, bentonite is utilized as a binding agent. Iron ore fines are transformed into spherical pellets in this process, which can be used as feed material in blast furnaces for pig iron production or direct reduction iron production (DRI).

Because they are not poisonous or irritating, bentonites have long been employed as an excipient in the pharmaceutical sector. Because they cannot be absorbed by the human body, they have also been utilized in the development of topical and oral treatments. Bentonite is a viscosity modifier, adsorbent, stabilizer, thickening, and suspending agent. They're mostly used to make topical suspensions, gels, and solutions. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Bentonite market.

Bentonite is used as an animal feed additive, a pelletizing aid in the manufacturing of animal feed pellets, and a flowability help for unconsolidated feed ingredients like soy meal. It's also employed as an ion exchanger in the soil to enhance and condition it. It can be utilized as a porous ceramic carrier for various herbicides and insecticides after being thermally processed.

Furthermore, even though the industry has begun to employ alternative technologies and has replaced Bentonite with other goods, Bentonite is still used in the creation of molds for casting. Molding sands are made up of sand and clay, mainly Bentonite, which gives the mixture cohesiveness and plasticity. This makes it easier to mold the molten material once it has been poured and provides enough strength to keep the shape after the mold is withdrawn.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-38S2258/Global_Bentonite_Market

BENTONITE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, construction and iron ore pelletizing are expected to be the most lucrative segment. Increased public spending in nations like Brazil, Argentina, India, China, and Malaysia is expected to bolster the building industry. Increased demand for high-grade iron ore has led to a rise in the use of the ore pelletizing process, which might help the bentonite market grow even faster.

Based on region, Asia-pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region. Rising demand from the construction, metallurgy, and oil & gas industries is expected to increase product demand in the region.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-38S2258/Global_Bentonite_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-38S2258/Global_Bentonite_Market

Key players

Amcol(US)

Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US)

Wyo-Ben Inc(US)

Black Hills Bentonite(US)

Tolsa Group ( Spain )

) Imerys (S&B) ( France )

) Clariant ( Switzerland )

) Bentonite Company LLC ( Russia )

) Laviosa Minerals SpA ( Italy )

) LKAB Minerals ( Netherlands )

) Ashapura ( India )

) Star Bentonite Group ( India )

) Kunimine Industries ( Japan )

) Huawei Bentonite ( China )

) Fenghong New Material ( China )

) Chang'an Renheng ( China )

) Liufangzi Bentonite ( China )

) Bentonit Uniao ( Brazil )

) Castiglioni Pes y Cia ( Argentina )

) Canbensan ( Turkey )

) Aydin Bentonit ( Turkey )

) KarBen ( Turkey )

) G & W Mineral Resources ( South Africa )

) Ningcheng Tianyu ( China )

) Elementis (UK)

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-38S2258/Global_Bentonite_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-38S2258&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

The global Sulphur Bentonite market was valued at USD 161.1 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 277.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2027. The global Iron Ore Pellets market size is estimated to be worth USD 54480 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 67010 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the review period. The global Iron Ore market size is estimated to be worth USD 176920 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 151980 million by 2028 with a CAGR of -2.5% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of -2.5% during the review period. The global Pharmaceutical Grade Bentonite market was valued at USD 18 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 28 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027. The global Cosmetic Grade Bentonite market was valued at USD 40 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 62 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027. The global Food Grade Bentonite market was valued at USD 64 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 101.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027. The global Smectite Clays market was valued at USD 1321.9 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1910.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027. The global Bentonite Powder market was valued at USD 1262 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1644.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027. The global polylactic acid market size is estimated to be worth USD 1108.3 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1346.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is projected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The global Agrochemicals market size is estimated to be worth USD 95700 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 115610 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is projected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the review period. The global Polyimide Films market size is estimated to be worth USD 1365 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2058.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1% during the review period. Global Ethylbenzene market size is estimated to be worth USD 19320 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 23620 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.4% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.4% during the review period. The global Ceramic Tiles market was valued at USD 98210 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 118340 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027. In 2020, the global Elemental Sulfur market size was USD 9328.5 Million and it is expected to reach USD 10720 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.

size was and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027. The global Sulfur Dioxide market size is estimated to be worth USD 9699.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12560 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is projected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the review period. The global Sodium-Sulfur Battery market was valued at USD 228 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 850.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2027. The global methionine market size was valued at USD 6423 million and it is expected to reach USD 8380.2 million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

size was valued at and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027. The global High Purity Quartz market size is estimated to be worth USD 611950 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 803340 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is projected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the review period. The global Kaolin market size is estimated to be worth USD 6383 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 8427 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

size is estimated to be worth in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The global Prefabricated Bathroom Pods market is valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.53% between 2021 and 2027.

is valued at in 2020 and is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.53% between 2021 and 2027. In 2020, the global Smart Toilet market size was US$ 3395.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5168.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027.

size was and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027. The global Prefabricated Housing market size is projected to reach USD 17210 million by 2027, from USD 13940 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.

size is projected to reach by 2027, from in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027. Global Prefabricated Building Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Prefabricated Post and Beam Homes Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Click Here To See Related Reports on Bentonite Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg