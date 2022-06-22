University of Cambridge scientists have created a new database for dye-sensitized cells.Researchers from the University of Cambridge have created two automatically generated databases presenting photovoltaic properties and device material data for dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs) and perovskite solar cells (PSCs). The scientists used the ChemDataExtractor text-mining toolkit, which they described as a "chemistry-aware" natural-language-processing (NLP) tool. It was applied to 25,720 scientific articles comprising 660,881 data entries representing 57,678 photovoltaic devices. The database for ...

