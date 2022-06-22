Combination expands product portfolio prioritization and planning capabilities for R&D and product companies

Planview, the global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management, today announced the acquisition of Enrich, a product portfolio analytics company that empowers R&D organizations with complex portfolios to make strategic business decisions in real-time.

"As product portfolios continue to expand, companies are making big bets on business initiatives that can cost millions of dollars and take years to see to completion," said Razat Gaurav, Chief Executive Officer at Planview. "Enrich brings deep expertise in complex product prioritization and data science techniques supporting portfolio decision-making, allowing companies to make more confident and insight-driven decisions on the investments that will achieve the greatest impact."

"Enrich and Planview share a similar commitment: enabling our customers to achieve their most critical outcomes," said Dr. Rich Sonnenblick, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Enrich. "Over the last 24 years, we've worked with more than half of the leading life sciences companies globally to provide real-time visibility into the current and future health of their product pipelines, allowing them to make better investment decisions and align with business goals. We are looking forward to joining the Planview team and bringing our best-in-class simulation and analytics capabilities to Planview customers."

Founded by Sonnenblick following his PhD from Carnegie Mellon University,Enrich provides a secure, cloud-based platform for portfolio prioritization, valuation, and scenario analysis using a tailored and flexible analytics engine seamlessly connected to a flexible visualization layer. The company's emphasis is on establishing best-in-class, self-sufficient, strategic portfolio capabilities in every customer they work with.

Enrich's Sonnenblick and his team of data scientists will join Planview, further deepening Planview's data science and analytics expertise. Sonnenblick will serve as Planview's Chief Data Scientist, focused on building and expanding the company's data science initiatives and delivering predictive and prescriptive insights for Planview solutions.

Combining Enrich with Planview deepens the company's commitment to product portfolio management and helping customers realize the future of connected work to accelerate the achievement of what matters most.

This acquisition closely follows the company's announcement of its intent to acquire Tasktop, which is expected to close in Q3 of 2022.

About Planview

Planview has one mission: to build the future of connected work. Our solutions enable organizations to connect the business from ideas to impact, empowering companies to accelerate the achievement of what matters most. Planview's full spectrum of Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions creates an organizational focus on the strategic outcomes that matter and empowers teams to deliver their best work, no matter how they work. The comprehensive Planview platform and enterprise success model enables customers to deliver innovative, competitive products, services, and customer experiences. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with locations around the world, Planview has more than 1,000 employees supporting 4,000 customers and 2.4 million users worldwide. For more information, visit www.planview.com.

About Enrich Consulting

Founded in 1998, Enrich provides flexible analytics, scenario planning, simulation, and optimization techniques tailored for R&D teams to enable portfolio planning and prioritization, decision support, and risk analysis for highly-complex product portfolios.? Leading Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences brands, including half of the top 20 life sciences companies, use Enrich to provide real-time visibility into the health of product portfolios, allowing them to make better decisions and align with business goals. For more information, visit: https://www.enrichconsulting.com.

