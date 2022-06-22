Stria Lithium, Inc.: Stria Lithium Welcomes Federal Funding for Critical Minerals Projects

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV:SRA) ("Stria" or the "Company") welcomes the recent announcement made by Natural Resources Canada calling for proposals for the Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration Program (CMRDD). The program will provide $10.95 million in funding for pilot plants and projects to support the development of critical mineral value chains as part of the $47.7 million initiative announced in the recent federal budget for federal research and development to advance critical battery mineral processing and refining expertise.

"We are encouraged by the support this program demonstrates for critical minerals exploration companies like Stria," said Dean Hanisch, President and CEO of Stria Lithium. "It's a sign that our federal government is making the need for lithium exploration and development a priority for Canada, and is serious about supporting lithium and other critical minerals exploration companies. These companies, including Stria, are in a very favourable jurisdiction, making investment in them very attractive to local and foreign investors as we develop our Pontax lithium property to become a North American source of lithium for the North American manufacture of electric vehicle batteries and other clean renewable energy applications."

About Stria Lithium Inc.

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with an expanding technology focus and has a 100% interest in the Pontax spodumene lithium project in Northern Québec.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

For more information about Stria Lithium and the Pontax Lithium project, please visit http://strialithium.com.

