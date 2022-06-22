Cypress Development reported positive results in direct lithium extraction (DLE) at its Amargosa Valley lithium extraction plant in Nevada, GCM Mining produced 18,507 ounces gold at Segovia in May 2022 compared to 17,936 ounces gold in May last year, Maple Gold Mines announced assay results from the Phase I drill program at its 100% controlled Eagle Mine property and Calibre Mining received the crucial environmental permit from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in Nicaragua.