Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 Ticker-Symbol: PGS1 
Tradegate
22.06.22
19:51 Uhr
0,721 Euro
-0,014
-1,84 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7190,73021:25
0,7210,73019:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2022 | 20:53
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PGS ASA: Completion of share buy-back

22 June, 2022 - Reference is made to the stock exchange release by PGS ASA (the «Company») on 22 June 2022 regarding the initiation of a share buy-back program to cover settlement of Performance based Restricted Stock Units under the Company's 2019 Long Term Incentive Plan for employees.

On 22 June 2022, PGS ASA has purchased a total of 500,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 7.2583 per share, and the Company has now completed the buy-back program.

Date on which the buy-back program was announced: 22 June 2022

Duration of the buy-back program: Until 22 June 2022 (originally no later than 24 June 2022, however the program was completed before the deadline)

Overview of transactions:

DateAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOKTotal daily transaction value (NOK)
22 June 2022500 0007.25833 629 150.0
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated)0n.a.n.a.
Accumulated under the buy-back program500 0007.25833 629 150.0

Following the completion of the above transactions, PGS ASA owns a total of 500,590 own shares, corresponding to 0.08% of the Company's share capital.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back program that have been carried out under the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

This is information that PGS ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • 220622 PGS Share buy back (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6a863721-76db-4edf-a50f-e868a757ff97)

PGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.