Lakewood, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - Smarty Had A Party, a company known for selling elegant party supplies, has released a new, eco-friendly disposable dinner plate. This premium biodegradable plate presents a new, greener take on traditional disposable tableware. The one-time-use plate is sustainably produced from fallen Areca palm leaves (unique, renewable, and biodegradable raw material) found in rural areas of India. What makes this plate a smarter, more practical, and special partyware alternative is its construction that does not harm the environment, whether in its production, use, or disposal.

"Our new leaf eco-friendly disposable dinner plate is a great way to enjoy your meal without harming the environment," said Smarty Had A Party's CEO, John Smith. "The plate is made of fallen palm leaves that have naturally fallen to the ground. No trees were harmed in the making of this product. The fallen palm leaves used in producing these eco plates are collected and soaked in spring water before being heat pressed into shape and dried in the sun. This method is completely natural, with no coatings, plastic, wax lining, or other additives applied, making the plates 100% organic. This means the plates completely steer away from chemicals that leech into food or binders that compromise biodegradability. So from the source to the production and finishing, our new eco-friendly plates are completely natural, compostable, and biodegradable."

The company's website, where party planners can purchase the new leaf eco-friendly plate and other party supplies, notes that the product "absorbs liquid over time" and has been approved by the FDA for food safety.

"This plate is a great alternative to plastic or styrofoam disposables," Timothy said. "It's eco-friendly, sustainable, and biodegradable."

Timothy says the most common features of the new eco-friendly disposable dinner plate include:

Sustainably construction: The plate is sustainably produced from fallen leaves and will break down naturally in approximately 60 days, giving nutrients back to the soil. The process of making the plates does not use harmful chemicals that may harm people or the environment.





One-time use: The plate is designed to be used once and then disposed of. Since one of the biggest challenges with disposable products is that they often end up in landfills, the new leaf eco-friendly disposable dinner plate is created to decompose quickly and not add to the problem.





Durable design: Areca palm leaf is extra study material, almost like wood. This means the plate is built extra thick, ultra-durable, and cut-resistant.





Unique appearance: Since no palm leaf is the same, each plate has a naturally unique pattern adorned with grains and textures, similar to furniture-grade wood. The plates may vary in color from light beige to dark brown and may have a lovely woody scent.





Refrigerator safe: The plate can be stored in the refrigerator and is safe to use in the freezer too.





The plate can be stored in the refrigerator and is safe to use in the freezer too. Microwave safe: The plate can be heated in the microwave for up to two minutes on high. It is also oven safe, up to 350 degrees for 45 minutes (with six to seven inches of clearance from direct heat).

"Our new leaf eco-friendly disposable dinner plate is perfect for special occasions when you want to impress your party guests with your sense of style," Timothy said. "The plates are also great for everyday use. They're sturdy, durable, and heat resistant."

About Smarty Had A Party

Founded in 2008 in St Louis, Missouri, Smarty Had A Party is a leading provider of elegant party supplies. The company has a wide selection of disposable party products to fit different occasions, from wedding receptions and birthdays to festive holiday parties and corporate events.

Smarty Had A Party says it was founded with a simple yet critical mission: to transform the way people think about plastic disposables as cheap and flimsy to something more elegant and convenient. Dining is an experience, and the right tableware will enhance that experience.

With this in mind, Smarty Had A Party says it has set out to provide the highest quality and elegant party supplies. The company adds that it is committed to transitioning away from using harmful materials in its products and to finding sustainable, eco-friendly solutions. The products are selected with sustainability in mind, so each product has an ethical message or story behind it.

In recent years, it has introduced several new products made with sustainable materials, like the new leaf eco-friendly disposable dinner plate.

To learn more about Smarty Had A Party or shop for eco-friendly party supplies, visit the company's website at: https://smartyhadaparty.com/.

