Robotic integrators on opposite sides of the world team up to solve missile manufacturing challenges

Aerobotix and Automated Solutions Australia (ASA) today officially announced a robotic automation international partnership between the two companies for the development, testing and manufacturing of hypersonic missiles. The partnership follows the 2021 signing of the AUKUS security pact between the U.S., U.K. and Australian Governments, which includes provisions for the allies to work together on hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities.

The Aerobotix-ASA collaboration will enable the Australian defense sector and Australian defense contractors to more easily access both companies' expertise in automation. The two companies became acquainted through their mutual capabilities in the robotic coating automation industry and are now working together to pursue projects for which a sovereign presence is required.

"We'll work with the U.S. State Department for approval of any technology transfer for ASA," said Josh Tuttle, Aerobotix Business Development Manager. "We'll also help ASA in other ways. For example, we can save them years of costly development work by sharing how to robotically spray FIREX RX-2390 Thermal Protection System coatings for missile manufacturing."

Aerobotix and ASA are both turn-key robotic integration companies with specialized capabilities in the precise application of paints and performance coatings. Aerobotix has accumulated invaluable experience in the use of robotics to scan, sand, measure and paint hypersonic missiles on multiple successful missile programs. ASA's relationship with FANUC has resulted in the installation of more than 100 FANUC painting robots in Australia. Now, with the backing of Aerobotix, ASA has the expertise and technical capability to overcome the most difficult automation challenges in precision coating applications.

"Aerobotix has already deployed several production robotic systems for hypersonics," said Nathan Jones, ASA General Manager. "They're even making critical test parts for programs that haven't had time to build production facilities. Their willingness to support our company, and Australia, is going to significantly reduce costs, schedule delays and program risk."

With 20 years of robotic coating automation experience in Australia, ASA is uniquely positioned to provide sovereign capability and assist in the rapid development of hypersonic capability on Australian shores.

About Aerobotix

Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Aerobotix is an innovative leader in advanced metrology and robotic solutions for the aerospace and defense industries. The company specializes in the creation of cutting-edge automated robotic and measuring solutions for high-value, high-precision components, aircraft and vehicles. Aerobotix has more than 130 robotic systems installed in the U.S. and abroad, providing exceptional results and savings for our clients.

About Automated Solutions Australia (ASA)

Automated Solutions Australia (ASA) enables our clients to compete on the world stage by bringing world class, flexible robotic automation to Australian shores. Celebrating its 20th year in operation, ASA's team of highly skilled engineers is solving our clients' needs on a daily basis, delivering tomorrow's solutions, today. We provide innovative and novel automation solutions using Fanuc Industrial Robots in the Australian Defence, Aerospace, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Manufacturing industries. With offices in Adelaide and Melbourne, ASA is committed to seeing our clients' success all across the country and beyond.

