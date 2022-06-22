Vow ASA: Vow subsidiary to deliver rotation moulding furnace

Vow ASA subsidiary C.H. Evensen Industriovner AS has been awarded a contract to supply a rotation moulding furnaceto a leading manufacturer of polyethylene boats. The contract is valued at NOK 16.5 million. Delivery is scheduled for second quarter 2023.

Boats cast in polyethylene are light, robust, and highly versatile, and well suited for both professional and recreational use, and rotation moulding furnaces from C.H. Evensen are a key component in the production process.

"We delivered the first rotation moulding furnace to this customer three decades ago. Since then and together with the customer, we have continually updated and upgraded the technology. The new version now on order offers significant benefits in terms of efficiency, reducing production and processing time with around 30 percent, which again results in significant energy savings," said Henrik J. Wulff, Managing Director of C.H. Evensen.

"This C.H. Evensen contract exemplifies our approach to customer relations and technology development. We take great pride in working closely with our customers, taking the long view, and always looking for ways to apply new knowledge and advances in technology to improve," said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

The C.H. Evensen contract will be booked as order intake in the second quarter in Vow's Landbased segment.

C.H. Evensen's rotation moulding furnace is featured here:

https://youtu.be/YhjTbFnBc8Q?t=62





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

