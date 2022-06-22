Everest Reinsurance, the reinsurance division of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) today announced Brent Hoffman will join the company as Senior Vice President, Head of Claims and Chief Operations Officer at the end of July. He will report directly to Jim Williamson, Everest Group Chief Operating Officer and Head of Reinsurance.

Hoffman will have dual responsibility for overseeing key aspects of business operations and leading the global Reinsurance Claims function. His deep technical expertise will help to drive operational efficiencies and best practices consistently across the organization.

"We are delighted to welcome Brent to Everest. His diverse background is a unique combination of legal and business acumen, which coupled with his outstanding leadership skills, make him an ideal fit for this role," said Jim Williamson, Group COO and Everest Head of Reinsurance. "I look forward to partnering with him to advance our strategic objectives."

Hoffman comes to Everest with more than 25 years of industry and legal experience and a proven track record for managing high-performing teams. Most recently, he was AXA XL's Chief Claims Officer, responsible for leading its global claims strategy and operations to support claims excellence across multiple business lines and geographies. Prior to joining AXA XL, Hoffman held several leadership positions at The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., where he led teams responsible for claims, litigation, and settlement strategies. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Gettysburg College and a Juris Doctor from The Dickinson School of Law. Hoffman currently serves on the Board of Advisors for the RAND Institute for Civil Justice and the Board of Trustees for the Boys Girls Clubs of Hartford.

