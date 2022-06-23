DGAP-News: Comcast Washington

Comcast Washington and Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County today announced that Comcast is donating more than 400 computers to Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County, a value of more than $100,000, along with a $50,000 donation to support the build out of a full-service computer lab at Boys and Girls Clubs' Alderwood Club. The contribution is part of a long partnership between the two organizations and will help youth in Snohomish County stay connected during the summer break. Mayor of Everett, Cassie Franklin, took part in a surprise donation ceremony for the youth today at the Boys and Girls Club of South Everett. Youth lose up to 40 percent of learning over summer break, according to a study by the American Educational Research Association. Many students also lack access to a computer and connectivity at home, which can further disconnect them from the technology needed to stay connected during the break. In Washington, 20 percent of fourth grade students and 10 percent of eighth grade students do not have access to the internet and a computer at home, according to a study from the National Center for Education Statistics. "Our boys and girls must return their devices to their school at the end of the academic year each June and for many that leaves them without a device for the summer break. This limits their connectivity and ability to continue their education," said Marci Volmer, COO - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County. "These computers from Comcast will help the youth of Snohomish County stay connected year-round." The donation is the result of an ongoing partnership with Comcast and Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County. Since 2019, Comcast has created more than 10 "Lift Zones" with free high-speed WiFi for the organization and donated several hundred thousand dollars in the county. "We want to thank Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County for helping us deliver devices and better connectivity to the youth of Snohomish County," said Rodrigo Lopez, region senior vice president, Comcast Washington. "This cause and supporting the local community are especially important to us because our regional office is in Everett." Most of the 400 laptops donated by Comcast will be distributed to boys and girls so they can stay connected at home during the summer break at home. The remaining computers will be distributed to 10 Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County locations in Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Mukilteo, which are already equipped with free internet from Comcast as a part of Comcast's Lift Zone initiative. Lift Zones help connect disadvantaged families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy by providing free high-speed WiFi in community centers nationwide. In collaboration with cities, community organizations, and local nonprofit partners, Comcast has now installed free WiFi in more than 90 community centers in Washington state. This effort is part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to reach tens of millions of people over the next 10 years with the tools, resources, and skills needed to succeed in a digital world. Project UP is Comcast's company-wide initiative to advance digital equity, which includes Internet Essentials, the nation's largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. Since 2011, Internet Essentials has connected a cumulative total of more than 56,000 low-income residents in Snohomish County to broadband internet at home, the overwhelming majority of whom were not signed up before. Internet Essentials' comprehensive design addresses three significant barriers to broadband adoption. This includes access to free digital literacy training in print, online, and in-person; the option to purchase a heavily subsidized, low-cost internet-ready computer; and low-cost, high-speed internet service for $9.95 a month, plus tax. For more information about Internet Essentials and Comcast's commitment to education and digital equity, please visit https://corporate.comcast.com/education. To apply, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376 for English or 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish. For more information about Comcast's comprehensive connectivity program for low-income Americans visit https://corporate.comcast.com/values/internet-essentials Comcast is also proud to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households a credit of up to $30/month towards internet and mobile services. For more information, visit https://www.xfinity.com/learn/internet-service/acp About Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County The Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County is a non-profit organization providing young people ages 5-18 with a safe and positive place to spend their time before and after school and during the summer. Clubs are strategically located in neighborhoods and are accessible to all kids. Since 1946, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County has been helping young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. To learn more, please visit our website: https://bgcsc.org/ About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Comcast Jack Follman jack_follman@comcast.com Company Website https://washington.comcast.com/

