Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (FSE: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF) ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") announces that it has made an application to the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commission to approve a temporary management case trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"), which, if granted, will prohibit trading securities by the Company by the Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation until such time as the Required Filings (defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Company, and the MCTO has been lifted. During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general public, who are not insiders of the Company, will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed securities. The MCTO application has been made but there is not guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

The Company expects that it will be unable to file its audited financial statements for the financial year ended February 28, 2022, and the related management's discussion and analysis and Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, the "Required Filings") before June 28, 2022, the filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

The Company's failure to file its Required Filings by the Filing Deadline is due to additional time required to audit the numerous transactions carried out by the Company and its subsidiaries, during the financial year ended February 28, 2022.

The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to remedy the default by filing the Required Filings on or about August 15, 2022. The MCTO will be in effect until the Required Filings are filed.

During this MCTO, all management, officers and directors of the Company will be prohibited from trading in the Company's securities pursuant to the Company's black-out procedures.

The Company intends to satisfy the provision of the alternative information guidelines set out in sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 as long as the Required Filings are outstanding.

------

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company, KL Wong, CEO, at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128686