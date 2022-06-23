DJ SolidusX revolutionizes Cryptocurrency trading for its users

SolidusX SolidusX revolutionizes Cryptocurrency trading for its users 23-Jun-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SolidusX revolutionizes Cryptocurrency trading for its users

NEWS RELEASE BY SolidusX

London | June 22, 2022 04:00 PM, Eastern SolidusX takes a step forward in the Cryptocurrency trading

Recent events have shown that in the cryptocurrency market there is no sure value that guarantees a stable profit for the future. Right now there are many cryptocurrencies very attractive to invest both short-term and long-term. Knowing each of these assets and acquiring a better understanding of why users should invest in them is something that many trading platforms do not offer to their users.

The cryptocurrency investment boom led many platforms to pop up and offer minimal services for the user's fruitful investment. These services were limited to graphs that compared and studied the evolution of different currencies. Without giving more information about what this volatility was due to or giving support to the user at the time whether or not he should invest in certain currencies.

This is where SolidusX takes a step forward and innovates in the way users can invest in the cryptocurrency market. A Crypto trading platform that cares about users' profits

What differentiates SolidusX from other crypto trading platforms is that it has great advantages in terms of customer satisfaction, since it is not only looking for a commission for trading on its platforms with limited services, but SolidusX have followed a client-oriented approach, placing the interests and benefits of clients as the primary objective of the company.

The SolidusX team business model is geared towards being among the best online trading platforms in the cryptocurrency industry and demonstrating its reputation as a trading platform that supports clients in their

investment decisions. Without a doubt, this is an added value that places it among one of the top crypto trading platforms today.

They offer advice for making the most out of any crypto investment. Providing support and guidance to the user in order to help reach bigger profits and making sure they don't feel alone. In the cryptocurrency industry it is always positive to count with a professional back up when making any decisions about trading cryptos. Advantages of trading Cryptos with SolidusX With state-of-the-art customer support in the market, SolidusX provides even more advantages so that the experience of trading cryptos with them is unique and fruitful for users. Among the numerous advantages that they offer on their platform, we can highlight the following:

Firstly, joining an already massive list of trading instruments, including forex, crypto, commodities, stock indices, and more, comes altcoins Solana, Polkadot, Cardano, Dogecoin, Binance, Dashcoin, and XRP. Each of the listed altcoins trades against USD, with select pairs available trading against BTC.

All this accompanied with SolidusX professional trading tools, built-in charting software and the ability to access both traditional and crypto markets from a single account. The advantage of having all in one is that traders do not have to deal with multiple platforms. The main goal of this concept is to make traders have everything under one roof, which facilitates trading and investing.

Secondly, it offers a NEW crypto trading news section integrated directly on the platform with more than 30 news per day, with an advanced and customizable charting user interface, including a multiple screen mode to view different markets at once for an advanced crypto trading experience.

Moreover, SolidusX crypto trading is available globally in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, and the UK.

Finally, SolidusX provides a much more reasonable leverage through liquidity providers in a way that offers both safety and clarity while trading this hyper-volatile asset class. SolidusX, a safe and legit Crypto trading platform

Before starting to make investments on Cryptocurrencies, it is important to do research and check reviews and opinions about the different crypto trading platforms. The rise of these platforms brought many benefits to users. But also many were the target of scams and scandals.

In this case, SolidusX presents everything that a secure website should have. On one hand, they are backed by Solidus Capital and powered by Devexperts, consolidated companies in the market that offer security guarantees to all their users. On the other hand, the main objective of SolidusX is for their users to reach the most profit possible, with this orientation in mind, the security they offer when clients make investments gives them enormous guarantees.

In addition, ensures clients get their full amounts transacted from exchanges regardless of market volatility. This policy is somewhat unique and while clients don't get possible gains from Bitcoin moving up while funding the account, it does protect clients against possible price drops while moving money into their trading accounts.

Apart from this, SolidusX has gained a great reputation due to the services they offer to their clients thanks to their human support and guidance. This added value has meant that, apart from getting more and more clients, they have seen in SolidusX as a partner they can trust when it comes to trading cryptos.

All in all, SolidusX have revolutionized the way of trading cryptos thanks to their technology combined with the human support that their professionals offer to users. A reliable company adapted to both advanced and beginner traders. Contact Details

James Fisher +44 20 8154 3483

investors@solidusx.com Company Website

https://solidusx.com/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1381731 23-Jun-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381731&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2022 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)