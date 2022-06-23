Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022
PR Newswire
23.06.2022 | 08:04
Upgrade your plant-based snacking game with NEW Fridge Raiders Meat-Free Tasty Bites

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fridge Raiders has launched its brand-new Meat-Free Tasty Bites for those looking for serious snacking satisfaction. They're so unbelievably delicious and full of chickeny taste that you won't even notice that they're not Fridge Raiders best-selling classic chicken bites.

Fridge Raiders

The new chickenless tasty bites are perfectly made for when hunger strikes - with slow-release energy they are so satisfying that they will keep you working hard and playing hard.

And plant-based snacking shouldn't mean unhealthy or bland, Fridge Raiders has swapped out its chicken for Fava Bean protein to bring a delicious meat-free snacking experience that doesn't compromise on flavour.

Launching in its classic Slow Roasted flavour and fan-favourite Katsu, the new Fridge Raiders Meat-Free Tasty Bites pack a punch with protein and fibre to help tide you over until your next meal.

To get your hands on the chickeniest, non-chicken snack in the world pick up the new range in Sainsbury's, Tesco and Morrison's now - RRP £1.00 for 45g and RRP £1.30 for 65g.

ChickenNotChicken @FridgeRaidersUK

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844852/Chicken_Not_Chicken.jpg

