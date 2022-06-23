Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2022
London, June 22
|Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
|Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
|Monthly Portfolio Update
|As at 31 May 2022, the net assets of the Company were £100,997,000.
|Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2022
Rank
Company
Sector
Country
|% of net assets
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *
|Financials
|Other - Europe
|10.8
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp **
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|7.1
|3
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|3.3
|4
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|3.0
|5
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
|2.9
|6
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|7
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.6
|8
|Shell
|Energy
|United Kingdom
|2.6
|9
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.4
|10
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|2.3
|11
|Raytheon Technologies
|Industrials
|United States
|2.2
|12
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.2
|13
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.2
|14
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Communication Services
|France
|2.1
|15
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.0
|16
|Murata Manufacturing
|Information Technology
|Japan
|2.0
|17
|Nabtesco
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.0
|18
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.0
|19
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.0
|20
|General Dynamics
|Industrials
|United States
|1.9
|21
|Lloyds Banking
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|1.9
|22
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|1.9
|23
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|1.9
|24
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|1.8
|25
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|1.8
|26
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|1.8
|27
|Roche ***
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|1.7
|28
|Euroapi
|Health Care
|France
|-
|Total equity investments
|73.3
|Cash and other net assets
|26.7
|Net assets
|100.0
|* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
|** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
|*** The investment is in non-voting shares
|Geographical Distribution as at 31 May 2022
|Region
|% of net assets
|Europe ex UK
|42.1
|United Kingdom
|13.3
|Japan
|10.0
|Americas
|6.1
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|1.8
|Cash and other net assets
|26.7
|100.0
|Totals may not add due to rounding
|Sector Distribution as at 31 May 2022
|Sector
|% of net assets
|Financials
|22.0
|Health Care
|10.3
|Industrials
|9.1
|Energy
|8.9
|Communication Services
|8.8
|Consumer Staples
|4.7
|Information Technology
|3.9
|Consumer Discretionary
|2.0
|Real Estate
|1.8
|Materials
|1.8
|Cash and other net assets
|26.7
|100.0
|Totals may not add due to rounding
|The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
|For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
23 June 2022
