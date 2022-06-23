Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.06.2022 | 08:04
51 Leser
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2022

PR Newswire

London, June 22

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 May 2022, the net assets of the Company were £100,997,000.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2022

Rank
Company
Sector
Country		% of net assets
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *FinancialsOther - Europe 10.8
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp **FinancialsLuxembourg 7.1
3TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance 3.3
4ENIEnergyItaly 3.0
5Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance 2.9
6UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 2.9
7OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.6
8ShellEnergyUnited Kingdom 2.6
9BayerHealth CareGermany 2.4
10VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.3
11Raytheon TechnologiesIndustrialsUnited States 2.2
12Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.2
13NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.2
14Ubisoft EntertainmentCommunication ServicesFrance 2.1
15Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.0
16Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan 2.0
17NabtescoIndustrialsJapan 2.0
18SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.0
19PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.0
20General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States 1.9
21Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom 1.9
22Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 1.9
23Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 1.9
24AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom 1.8
25TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 1.8
26Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 1.8
27Roche ***Health CareSwitzerland 1.7
28EuroapiHealth CareFrance-
Total equity investments73.3
Cash and other net assets26.7
Net assets100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
*** The investment is in non-voting shares

Geographical Distribution as at 31 May 2022
Region% of net assets
Europe ex UK42.1
United Kingdom13.3
Japan10.0
Americas6.1
Asia Pacific ex Japan1.8
Cash and other net assets26.7
100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding

Sector Distribution as at 31 May 2022
Sector% of net assets
Financials22.0
Health Care10.3
Industrials9.1
Energy8.9
Communication Services8.8
Consumer Staples4.7
Information Technology3.9
Consumer Discretionary2.0
Real Estate1.8
Materials1.8
Cash and other net assets26.7
100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500

23 June 2022
© 2022 PR Newswire
