Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

23 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 22 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 343.1468 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 350.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 339 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,862,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,228,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 22 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1319 341.00 08:11:32 00059606294TRLO0 LSE 1018 341.00 08:11:32 00059606293TRLO0 LSE 1373 341.50 08:22:22 00059606925TRLO0 LSE 1398 342.50 08:52:07 00059608164TRLO0 LSE 1314 342.50 08:52:07 00059608165TRLO0 LSE 36 342.50 08:52:07 00059608166TRLO0 LSE 1704 342.50 08:52:07 00059608167TRLO0 LSE 96 339.50 09:03:08 00059608671TRLO0 LSE 276 339.50 09:03:08 00059608670TRLO0 LSE 303 339.00 09:03:08 00059608672TRLO0 LSE 14 339.00 09:03:09 00059608673TRLO0 LSE 1018 339.00 09:03:31 00059608748TRLO0 LSE 398 340.50 09:32:28 00059609946TRLO0 LSE 820 341.50 09:40:32 00059610223TRLO0 LSE 74 341.50 09:40:32 00059610222TRLO0 LSE 500 341.50 09:40:32 00059610221TRLO0 LSE 1394 341.00 09:44:30 00059610354TRLO0 LSE 730 340.50 09:44:31 00059610356TRLO0 LSE 922 340.50 09:44:31 00059610355TRLO0 LSE 1584 340.50 10:12:41 00059611340TRLO0 LSE 1365 341.00 10:29:02 00059611978TRLO0 LSE 534 340.00 10:43:12 00059612477TRLO0 LSE 828 340.00 10:43:12 00059612478TRLO0 LSE 73 339.50 10:59:15 00059613405TRLO0 LSE 758 340.00 11:35:22 00059615033TRLO0 LSE 2709 340.00 11:41:14 00059615234TRLO0 LSE 571 340.00 11:41:14 00059615246TRLO0 LSE 48 340.00 11:41:14 00059615249TRLO0 LSE 1608 340.00 11:54:06 00059615737TRLO0 LSE 1333 340.00 11:54:06 00059615736TRLO0 LSE 147 340.00 11:56:47 00059615964TRLO0 LSE 700 340.00 11:56:47 00059615963TRLO0 LSE 778 340.00 11:56:47 00059615962TRLO0 LSE 1322 340.00 11:56:47 00059615961TRLO0 LSE 164 339.50 11:58:57 00059616073TRLO0 LSE 1019 339.50 11:59:10 00059616164TRLO0 LSE 247 339.50 11:59:18 00059616182TRLO0 LSE 1363 340.50 12:32:56 00059617778TRLO0 LSE 1361 340.50 12:32:56 00059617777TRLO0 LSE 805 340.00 12:38:15 00059618153TRLO0 LSE 662 340.00 12:38:15 00059618152TRLO0 LSE 1389 340.50 13:00:02 00059619251TRLO0 LSE 1350 340.50 13:07:47 00059619722TRLO0 LSE 951 341.50 13:19:22 00059620316TRLO0 LSE 510 341.50 13:19:22 00059620315TRLO0 LSE 297 341.50 13:19:22 00059620314TRLO0 LSE 500 341.50 13:19:22 00059620313TRLO0 LSE 998 341.50 13:19:22 00059620318TRLO0 LSE 500 341.50 13:19:22 00059620317TRLO0 LSE 78 340.50 13:34:01 00059620999TRLO0 LSE 447 341.50 14:01:53 00059623066TRLO0 LSE 465 341.50 14:01:53 00059623067TRLO0 LSE 1630 341.50 14:03:09 00059623120TRLO0 LSE 435 341.50 14:03:09 00059623119TRLO0 LSE 1415 341.00 14:06:22 00059623296TRLO0 LSE 1163 341.00 14:08:21 00059623382TRLO0 LSE 429 341.00 14:08:22 00059623384TRLO0 LSE 56 342.00 14:29:22 00059625051TRLO0 LSE 500 342.00 14:29:22 00059625050TRLO0 LSE 21 342.00 14:29:22 00059625049TRLO0 LSE 1638 343.00 14:32:42 00059625553TRLO0 LSE 451 342.50 14:32:43 00059625554TRLO0 LSE 1006 342.50 14:32:43 00059625555TRLO0 LSE 413 342.50 14:32:43 00059625557TRLO0 LSE 1206 342.50 14:32:43 00059625556TRLO0 LSE 1608 343.00 14:39:32 00059626294TRLO0 LSE 1427 343.00 14:41:16 00059626547TRLO0 LSE 1638 344.00 14:49:05 00059627450TRLO0 LSE 1368 344.00 15:02:59 00059629317TRLO0 LSE 1395 344.00 15:02:59 00059629318TRLO0 LSE 234 346.50 15:20:04 00059631472TRLO0 LSE 97 346.50 15:20:04 00059631473TRLO0 LSE 546 346.50 15:20:04 00059631474TRLO0 LSE 607 346.50 15:20:04 00059631475TRLO0 LSE 566 347.00 15:20:04 00059631476TRLO0 LSE 500 347.00 15:20:04 00059631477TRLO0 LSE 500 346.50 15:20:04 00059631478TRLO0 LSE 999 347.00 15:26:59 00059632565TRLO0 LSE 210 348.00 15:31:02 00059633109TRLO0 LSE 500 348.00 15:31:02 00059633110TRLO0 LSE 567 348.00 15:31:02 00059633111TRLO0 LSE 500 348.00 15:31:52 00059633251TRLO0 LSE 1408 348.50 15:34:50 00059633763TRLO0 LSE 99 349.00 15:37:22 00059634387TRLO0 LSE 500 349.00 15:37:22 00059634388TRLO0 LSE 256 349.50 15:38:12 00059634558TRLO0 LSE 155 350.00 15:39:02 00059634688TRLO0 LSE 680 350.00 15:39:02 00059634689TRLO0 LSE 103 350.00 15:39:02 00059634690TRLO0 LSE 222 350.00 15:41:15 00059635127TRLO0 LSE 533 350.00 15:41:15 00059635128TRLO0 LSE 419 350.00 15:41:15 00059635129TRLO0 LSE 1408 349.00 15:44:10 00059635608TRLO0 LSE 152 349.00 15:44:10 00059635607TRLO0 LSE 1451 348.00 15:51:02 00059636571TRLO0 LSE 1586 349.50 16:03:10 00059638112TRLO0 LSE 1405 349.50 16:08:22 00059638926TRLO0 LSE 1342 350.50 16:11:28 00059639211TRLO0 LSE 485 350.00 16:12:46 00059639339TRLO0 LSE 390 350.00 16:12:46 00059639338TRLO0 LSE 700 350.00 16:12:46 00059639337TRLO0 LSE 910 350.00 16:21:15 00059640227TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com