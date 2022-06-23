Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 22

23 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 22 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 343.1468 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 350.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 339 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,862,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,228,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 22 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1319341.00 08:11:3200059606294TRLO0LSE
1018341.00 08:11:3200059606293TRLO0LSE
1373341.50 08:22:2200059606925TRLO0LSE
1398342.50 08:52:0700059608164TRLO0LSE
1314342.50 08:52:0700059608165TRLO0LSE
36342.50 08:52:0700059608166TRLO0LSE
1704342.50 08:52:0700059608167TRLO0LSE
96339.50 09:03:0800059608671TRLO0LSE
276339.50 09:03:0800059608670TRLO0LSE
303339.00 09:03:0800059608672TRLO0LSE
14339.00 09:03:0900059608673TRLO0LSE
1018339.00 09:03:3100059608748TRLO0LSE
398340.50 09:32:2800059609946TRLO0LSE
820341.50 09:40:3200059610223TRLO0LSE
74341.50 09:40:3200059610222TRLO0LSE
500341.50 09:40:3200059610221TRLO0LSE
1394341.00 09:44:3000059610354TRLO0LSE
730340.50 09:44:3100059610356TRLO0LSE
922340.50 09:44:3100059610355TRLO0LSE
1584340.50 10:12:4100059611340TRLO0LSE
1365341.00 10:29:0200059611978TRLO0LSE
534340.00 10:43:1200059612477TRLO0LSE
828340.00 10:43:1200059612478TRLO0LSE
73339.50 10:59:1500059613405TRLO0LSE
758340.00 11:35:2200059615033TRLO0LSE
2709340.00 11:41:1400059615234TRLO0LSE
571340.00 11:41:1400059615246TRLO0LSE
48340.00 11:41:1400059615249TRLO0LSE
1608340.00 11:54:0600059615737TRLO0LSE
1333340.00 11:54:0600059615736TRLO0LSE
147340.00 11:56:4700059615964TRLO0LSE
700340.00 11:56:4700059615963TRLO0LSE
778340.00 11:56:4700059615962TRLO0LSE
1322340.00 11:56:4700059615961TRLO0LSE
164339.50 11:58:5700059616073TRLO0LSE
1019339.50 11:59:1000059616164TRLO0LSE
247339.50 11:59:1800059616182TRLO0LSE
1363340.50 12:32:5600059617778TRLO0LSE
1361340.50 12:32:5600059617777TRLO0LSE
805340.00 12:38:1500059618153TRLO0LSE
662340.00 12:38:1500059618152TRLO0LSE
1389340.50 13:00:0200059619251TRLO0LSE
1350340.50 13:07:4700059619722TRLO0LSE
951341.50 13:19:2200059620316TRLO0LSE
510341.50 13:19:2200059620315TRLO0LSE
297341.50 13:19:2200059620314TRLO0LSE
500341.50 13:19:2200059620313TRLO0LSE
998341.50 13:19:2200059620318TRLO0LSE
500341.50 13:19:2200059620317TRLO0LSE
78340.50 13:34:0100059620999TRLO0LSE
447341.50 14:01:5300059623066TRLO0LSE
465341.50 14:01:5300059623067TRLO0LSE
1630341.50 14:03:0900059623120TRLO0LSE
435341.50 14:03:0900059623119TRLO0LSE
1415341.00 14:06:2200059623296TRLO0LSE
1163341.00 14:08:2100059623382TRLO0LSE
429341.00 14:08:2200059623384TRLO0LSE
56342.00 14:29:2200059625051TRLO0LSE
500342.00 14:29:2200059625050TRLO0LSE
21342.00 14:29:2200059625049TRLO0LSE
1638343.00 14:32:4200059625553TRLO0LSE
451342.50 14:32:4300059625554TRLO0LSE
1006342.50 14:32:4300059625555TRLO0LSE
413342.50 14:32:4300059625557TRLO0LSE
1206342.50 14:32:4300059625556TRLO0LSE
1608343.00 14:39:3200059626294TRLO0LSE
1427343.00 14:41:1600059626547TRLO0LSE
1638344.00 14:49:0500059627450TRLO0LSE
1368344.00 15:02:5900059629317TRLO0LSE
1395344.00 15:02:5900059629318TRLO0LSE
234346.50 15:20:0400059631472TRLO0LSE
97346.50 15:20:0400059631473TRLO0LSE
546346.50 15:20:0400059631474TRLO0LSE
607346.50 15:20:0400059631475TRLO0LSE
566347.00 15:20:0400059631476TRLO0LSE
500347.00 15:20:0400059631477TRLO0LSE
500346.50 15:20:0400059631478TRLO0LSE
999347.00 15:26:5900059632565TRLO0LSE
210348.00 15:31:0200059633109TRLO0LSE
500348.00 15:31:0200059633110TRLO0LSE
567348.00 15:31:0200059633111TRLO0LSE
500348.00 15:31:5200059633251TRLO0LSE
1408348.50 15:34:5000059633763TRLO0LSE
99349.00 15:37:2200059634387TRLO0LSE
500349.00 15:37:2200059634388TRLO0LSE
256349.50 15:38:1200059634558TRLO0LSE
155350.00 15:39:0200059634688TRLO0LSE
680350.00 15:39:0200059634689TRLO0LSE
103350.00 15:39:0200059634690TRLO0LSE
222350.00 15:41:1500059635127TRLO0LSE
533350.00 15:41:1500059635128TRLO0LSE
419350.00 15:41:1500059635129TRLO0LSE
1408349.00 15:44:1000059635608TRLO0LSE
152349.00 15:44:1000059635607TRLO0LSE
1451348.00 15:51:0200059636571TRLO0LSE
1586349.50 16:03:1000059638112TRLO0LSE
1405349.50 16:08:2200059638926TRLO0LSE
1342350.50 16:11:2800059639211TRLO0LSE
485350.00 16:12:4600059639339TRLO0LSE
390350.00 16:12:4600059639338TRLO0LSE
700350.00 16:12:4600059639337TRLO0LSE
910350.00 16:21:1500059640227TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
