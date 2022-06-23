BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Uplift to NAV

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Uplift to NAV



The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) note the announcement from Ivanhoe Electric Inc. that it intends to IPO on Friday, 24 June 2022.

As disclosed in the Company's 2021 Annual Report, the Company's investment consists of common shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. and I-Pulse Inc., as well as a series of convertible notes, which together equated to 1.2% of the portfolio as at 31 December 2021.

Assuming the mid-point of the announced IPO valuation range, it is estimated that the total value of our holding will increase resulting in an uplift of approximately 140 basis points to the Company's NAV based on a portfolio valuation date of 21 June 2022.

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427

23 June 2022

