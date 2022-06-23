BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Uplift to NAV
PR Newswire
London, June 22
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Uplift to NAV
The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) note the announcement from Ivanhoe Electric Inc. that it intends to IPO on Friday, 24 June 2022.
As disclosed in the Company's 2021 Annual Report, the Company's investment consists of common shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. and I-Pulse Inc., as well as a series of convertible notes, which together equated to 1.2% of the portfolio as at 31 December 2021.
Assuming the mid-point of the announced IPO valuation range, it is estimated that the total value of our holding will increase resulting in an uplift of approximately 140 basis points to the Company's NAV based on a portfolio valuation date of 21 June 2022.
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
23 June 2022
