Donnerstag, 23.06.2022
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 
Stuttgart
23.06.22
08:01 Uhr
6,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
23.06.2022
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Uplift to NAV

PR Newswire

London, June 22

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Uplift to NAV

The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) note the announcement from Ivanhoe Electric Inc. that it intends to IPO on Friday, 24 June 2022.

As disclosed in the Company's 2021 Annual Report, the Company's investment consists of common shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. and I-Pulse Inc., as well as a series of convertible notes, which together equated to 1.2% of the portfolio as at 31 December 2021.

Assuming the mid-point of the announced IPO valuation range, it is estimated that the total value of our holding will increase resulting in an uplift of approximately 140 basis points to the Company's NAV based on a portfolio valuation date of 21 June 2022.

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427

23 June 2022

END

© 2022 PR Newswire
