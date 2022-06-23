Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ATKH ISIN: GB00BD8DR117 Ticker-Symbol: 86B 
München
23.06.22
08:06 Uhr
4,620 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BIFFA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIFFA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.06.2022 | 08:04
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd - Form 8.3 - Biffa plc

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd - Form 8.3 - Biffa plc

PR Newswire

London, June 23

FORM 8.3 - PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Biffa plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		22 June 2022
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"		N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

BIFFA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.