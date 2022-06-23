A French startup has developed a 20%-efficient solar module that weighs four times less than a glass-glass module of the same size. It claims the frameless, self-supporting panel could be used for lightweight applications at military camps and other remote locations.French startup 2CA and the new energy branch of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission have developed a monocrystalline solar module for lightweight applications. "Our modules are mainly used in external operations by the French army on containers in order to supply electricity to maintain temperature for ammunition, ...

