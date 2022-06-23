The International Energy Agency's latest "Africa Energy Outlook" report says grids will need to be expanded, along with natural gas exploitation, if everyone in Africa is to have access to electricity by 2030. On the solar front, the document predicts a levelized cost of energy of $0.018/kWh to $0.049/kWh by 2030 - cheaper than wind power or gas.Any lingering hopes that the bid to secure universal access to electricity this decade would help consign fossil fuel use to history in Africa have been dashed by the latest report to come out of the International Energy Agency (IEA). The organization's ...

