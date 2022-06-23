DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
The company has applied the following standards and amendments for the first time for its annual reporting period commencing 1 January 2021:
The adoption of the standards and interpretations described above, already in effect at the date of this report, did not have a material impact on the measurement of the Group's assets, liabilities, costs and revenues.
New standards and interpretations not yet adopted
A number of new standards and amendments to standards and interpretations are effective for annual periods beginning after 1 January 2021 and have not been applied in preparing these financial statements. None of these are expected to have a significant effect on the financial statements of the Company. There are no other IFRSs or IFRIC interpretations that are not yet effective that would be expected to have a material impact on the Company.
The weighted average number of shares used for calculating the diluted loss per share for 2021 and 2020 was the same as that used for calculating the basic loss per share as the effect of exercise of the outstanding share options was anti-dilutive.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
23.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADM Energy PLC
|60 Gracechurch street
|EC3V 0HR London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)2077863555
|E-mail:
|hello@admenergyplc.com
|Internet:
|www.admenergyplc.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFDXW97
|WKN:
|A2PLC1
|Listed:
|London
|EQS News ID:
|1381753
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1381753 23.06.2022