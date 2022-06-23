Das Instrument FO8 US34959E1091 FORTINET INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2022

The instrument FO8 US34959E1091 FORTINET INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2022



Das Instrument ED4 CH0303692047 EDAG ENGINEERING G.SF-,04 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.06.2022

The instrument ED4 CH0303692047 EDAG ENGINEERING G.SF-,04 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.06.2022



Das Instrument 2WKA US97727L2007 WISEKEY INTL.HLD.SP.ADR/5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2022

The instrument 2WKA US97727L2007 WISEKEY INTL.HLD.SP.ADR/5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2022



Das Instrument FCC0 US3444153023 FORM.DE C.Y C.ADR 1/5/EO1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.06.2022

The instrument FCC0 US3444153023 FORM.DE C.Y C.ADR 1/5/EO1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.06.2022

