The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 23.06.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 23.06.2022Aktien1 US03940F1030 Archaea Energy Inc.2 IT0005497042 Bellini Nautica S.p.A.3 US22266M1045 Coursera Inc.4 CA72583B1094 Pivotree Inc.5 CA74738R1047 Q4 Inc.6 US90114C1071 Tuya Inc. ADR7 SE0011090000 Holmen AB A8 CA40638K6060 Halo Collective Inc.9 US77634L1052 R1 RCM Inc.10 DE000A30U9E2 Solutiance AGAnleihen1 XS2494946820 Rentokil Initial Finance B.V.2 XS2491738352 Volkswagen International Finance N.V.3 XS2491074923 Bank of New Zealand4 FR001400AEA1 HSBC SFH [France]5 XS2494945939 Rentokil Initial Finance B.V.6 CH1184694789 SpareBank 1 SMN7 AT0000A2YD59 Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich AG8 XS2496032108 Toyota Finance Australia Ltd.9 XS2491738949 Volkswagen International Finance N.V.10 XS2491664137 Eurofins Scientific S.E.11 EU000A3K4DM9 Europäische Union12 DE000HLB42D1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale13 DE000HLB74Q6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale