The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 23.06.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 23.06.2022
Aktien
1 US03940F1030 Archaea Energy Inc.
2 IT0005497042 Bellini Nautica S.p.A.
3 US22266M1045 Coursera Inc.
4 CA72583B1094 Pivotree Inc.
5 CA74738R1047 Q4 Inc.
6 US90114C1071 Tuya Inc. ADR
7 SE0011090000 Holmen AB A
8 CA40638K6060 Halo Collective Inc.
9 US77634L1052 R1 RCM Inc.
10 DE000A30U9E2 Solutiance AG
Anleihen
1 XS2494946820 Rentokil Initial Finance B.V.
2 XS2491738352 Volkswagen International Finance N.V.
3 XS2491074923 Bank of New Zealand
4 FR001400AEA1 HSBC SFH [France]
5 XS2494945939 Rentokil Initial Finance B.V.
6 CH1184694789 SpareBank 1 SMN
7 AT0000A2YD59 Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich AG
8 XS2496032108 Toyota Finance Australia Ltd.
9 XS2491738949 Volkswagen International Finance N.V.
10 XS2491664137 Eurofins Scientific S.E.
11 EU000A3K4DM9 Europäische Union
12 DE000HLB42D1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
13 DE000HLB74Q6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
