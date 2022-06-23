India's Hinduja Group has invested GBP 15 million ($18.4 million) with four other investors in Connected Energy, a developer of energy storage systems based on second-life electric vehicle batteries.From pv magazine India Mumbai-based Hinduja Group is one of the five new investors in UK-based Connected Energy, which develops commercial-scale stationary energy storage systems from used electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Hinduja Group, Caterpillar Venture Capital, Mercuria, OurCrowd, and Volvo Energy have together invested GBP 15 million ($18.4 million) in Connected Energy. Connected Energy will ...

