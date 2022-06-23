LeasePlan was recognized for demonstrating significant advances in its ability to manage data effectively, efficiently and securely at scale

Denodo, the leader in data management, today announced that its customer LeasePlan, headquartered in the Netherlands and with business operations across the globe, has been chosen as the winner of the IDC's 2022 European Data Strategy Innovation Awards in the Data Management Excellence category. The winners were announced on June 9th, 2022 at the special awards ceremony as part of IDC's 2022 European Data and Intelligence Summit in Sintra, Portugal.

IDC's European Data Strategy Innovation Awards are focused on celebrating the European organizations that are blazing trails in this area and on improving awareness of "what works". According to Neil Ward-Dutton, VP AI, Automation and Analytics Europe, at IDC, "This is the third year of our European Data Strategy and Innovation Awards, and we were delighted to receive so many high-quality nominations from across the region."

IDC received 34 nominations for 3 award categories and LeasePlan edged past the other nominees in the Data Management excellence category to win the coveted title. According to IDC, "Nominations in this category were from enterprises that could demonstrate significant advances in their ability to manage data effectively and efficiently at scale. The overall winner was LeasePlan, for its creation of a logical data fabric across all its key data sources, which has helped the company in creating transformational new use cases in customer experience and convenience, such as predictive vehicle maintenance programs."

LeasePlan, one of the world's leading Car-as-a-Service companies, has approximately 1.9 million vehicles under management in 29 countries. These vehicles generate a large amount of data that has to be integrated and contextualized to support the customer journey. What followed was LeasePlan's next-gen data strategy, envisioned to encompass a logical data fabric across all its key data sources modern, cloud-based and legacy with a single point of access, to be supported by a Global Data Hub. According to Sumit Arya, the Head of Data and Solution Architecture at LeasePlan, "The Logical Data Fabric built on the Denodo Platform is a critical component of LeasePlan's Global Data Hub to seamlessly build a foundation for data self-service and simplify transparent data migration. It has enabled us to create new business services and best support our drivers on every step of their journey." Denodo Platform has also supported the data governance needs of the organization and facilitated its cloud modernization efforts with zero downtime for BI reporting while migrating legacy data marts to the Cloud in various business units across geographies.

"We want to congratulate our customer LeasePlan for its efforts and the innovative use of the Denodo Platform to support its data management needs and key business initiatives," said Ravi Shankar, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Denodo. "The Denodo Platform provides an abstraction layer to create a single, secure point-of-entry to LeasePlan's entire data ecosystem. LeasePlan has also built a centralized framework for data governance by leveraging the metadata management and data catalog capabilities of the Denodo platform to ensure the highest level of self-service and data security. We are thrilled to see LeasePlan credited for the way they have applied our platform to make such an impact."

Please Tweet: https://ctt.ac/hUnsp

About LeasePlan

LeasePlan, one of the world's leading Car-as-a-Service companies, is transforming from an analogue to a fully digital business model. LeasePlan worked with Denodo and other technologies to create a logical data fabric across all its key data sources modern, cloud-based and legacy with a single point of access. This gives a foundation for data self-service and simplifies transparent data migration to the Cloud. Most notably, the data fabric approach has helped the company in creating transformational new use cases in customer experience and convenience, such as predictive vehicle maintenance programs.

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading data integration, management, and delivery platform using a logical approach to enable self-service BI, data science, hybrid/multi-cloud data integration, and enterprise data services. Realizing more than 400% ROI and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo's customers across large enterprises and mid-market companies in 30+ industries have received payback in less than 6 months. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 (US) +44 (0) 20 7869 8053 (UK) +65 6950 7489 (Singapore).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005168/en/

Contacts:

Hotwire PR

Holly Hunter, +44 (0) 20 7608 4638

holly.hunter@hotwireglobal.com