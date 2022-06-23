AM Best will exhibit at the Managing General Agents' Association (MGAA) annual conference, which will take place 29 June 2022 at etc.Venues Houndsditch in London.

During the full-day event, AM Best representatives will be available at booth No. 4 to discuss its new Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs). AM Best launched its new methodology for DUAEs in March 2022. This industry-first tool provides a framework for differentiating among DUAEs, which is a blanket term to capture MGAs, managing general underwriters, coverholders, program administrators, program underwriters, underwriting agencies, direct authorizations and appointed representatives. A Performance Assessment helps insurers make more-informed decisions when choosing underwriting partners.

The MGAA is a trade organisation that represents the interests of its U.K.-based managing general agent members. For more information about the MGAA's 2022 conference, which is themed as "Seize the Opportunity," please go to https://www.mgaa.co.uk/.

For additional information on Best's Performance Assessments for DUAEs, please click here.

A video briefing about the new methodology is also available at http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=duaefaq222

