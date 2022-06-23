Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2022 | 09:05
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq welcomes Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I third bond issue to First North

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 23, 2022 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that the third bond issue of the Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund
I, which is managed by Capitalica Asset Management, have been admitted to
trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North bond market by Nasdaq Vilnius on June
23, 2022.
The size of the third bond issue is EUR 3 million. The nominal value of one
bond is EUR 100. The two-year bonds have an annual interest rate of 5% and
mature on June 3, 2024. 

"We congratulate Capitalica Asset Management on the admission of another bond
issue on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market," says Saulius Malinauskas,
President of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. "Capitalica Asset Management is
actively pursuing the business opportunities offered by the debt securities
market and has been building its securities market success story on the Baltic
capital market since 2019. This is the third bond issue to be admitted to
trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North. We are pleased with the company's
activity on the public securities market and wish all success in achieving its
business goals". 

"The listing of the bonds on First North, the alternative securities market
operated by Nasdaq Vilnius, provides an opportunity to diversify our growth
model by leveraging the Nasdaq exchange in the Baltic markets. In addition to
raising capital, we are also gaining liquidity, transparency, credibility and
visibility, which is important for the investors of our fund", says Andrius
Barštys, CEO of Capitalica Asset Management. 

The funds raised through the bond issue were used to partially refinance a EUR
5m bond issue placed in 2019. The proceeds from the bonds three years ago were
invested in Verde, a green concept complex of two Class A office buildings
being developed in Riga. 

"Three years ago, our investors' confidence was driven by the fund's other
profitable and income-generating properties. Meanwhile, this year the
investment in bonds was offered under extremely safe conditions: the Verde
project is already in the final stage of development, and the first building of
the complex will open its doors to tenants in the summer of this year. It has
already leased 75% of its office space. Among the largest tenants of this
office complex are Swisscom, a Swiss telecommunication service provider and
software developer, Decta, a financial technology company, KPMG Latvia, an
international provider of professional services, Workland, a provider of office
space solutions, and other companies operating in Latvia," says Barštys. 

Sorainen law firm is company's certified adviser for First North, while Šiauliu
bankas was the arranger of the third bond issue. 

 About Capitalica Asset Management and SBA Group

Capitalica Asset Management (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management
company licensed and supervised by the Central Bank of Lithuania. It manages
investment funds investing in commercial real estate in the Baltic states.
Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I, managed by Capitalica Asset Management,
owns the office complex Verde in Riga, the business centre 135 in Vilnius, the
business centre Kauno Dokas in Kaunas and the shopping centre Luize in
Klaipeda. Capitalica Green Logistics Fund currently owns two green logistics
complexes in Tallinn and is actively negotiating new acquisitions in the
Baltics. Capitalica Asset Management is majority-owned (70%) by SBA Group, one
of the largest Lithuanian business groups, with 30% held by Fox Holdings, a
company owned by Mr. Barštys (CEO of Capitalica Asset Management). 

SBA is one of the largest Lithuanian business groups. It owns more than 30
companies active in real estate, furniture manufacturing, textile production
and investment management. The Group employs around 5,000 people. 

About First North

First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) tailored to support
smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility
and credibility of being a public company. Respectively, for investors, First
North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are in relatively early
stages of their growth. First North is an alternative market and is often seen
as a first step towards trading on the regulated market. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 






     MEDIA RELATION CONTACT:
     Daiva Tauckelaite
     +37062055127
     daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
