Immunicum AB: Immunicum Announces Corporate Rebranding and Name Change to Mendus AB

Rebranding reflects advancing pipeline in next generation cancer immunotherapies, upcoming manufacturing expansion, and long-term corporate aspirations

The Company's stock to continue trading under ticker symbol IMMU.ST on NASDAQ Sweden

Immunicum AB www.mendus.com

"Today's news marks an exciting step in a transformative period for the Company. Initiated with the merger and integration of Immunicum and DCprime and accelerated by subsequent directional pipeline decisions and promising novel R&D initiatives, these developments have resulted in a multi-faceted and broader long-term vision for the Company. The name Mendus captures our continued commitment to develop therapies that delay or reduce cases of cancer recurrence, while preserving the quality of life of people living with cancer," commented Erik Manting, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Mendus. "As we move forward in this new phase of important growth, we look forward to continuing our dedicated work in the development of safe and effective cell-based therapies that we believe can significantly decrease the chance of cancer relapse and improve overall survival."

The Company received approval from its shareholders for the name change at the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2022 and has since implemented the required legal and organizational changes. Mendus will continue to operate from its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with an office in Gothenburg, Sweden and its main R&D center in Leiden, The Netherlands, which will be operating as a fully owned subsidiary Mendus BV. The Company's stock ticker symbol will stay unchanged and Mendus AB will continue trading under the ticker symbol IMMU.ST at the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market section.

In May 2022, the Company presented positive interim results from its ongoing ADVANCE II clinical study evaluating its most advanced proprietary development program, the cancer relapse vaccine DCP-001, as a maintenance therapy option in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The trial is continuing follow-up of patients and Mendus expects to report on the status of key survival endpoints and immunomonitoring data in the fourth quarter of 2022. Mendus is preparing to advance the development of DCP-001 into a subsequent clinical study in AML maintenance and working to establish a scalable manufacturing infrastructure for the continued development of the program. The company also explores cancer relapse vaccination in ovarian cancer in an ongoing Phase I trial and is preparing for a signal-confirmatory trial in gastro-intestinal stromal tumors with its intratumoral immune primer ilixadencel. Mendus has established a broad collaboration network to further leverage its expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to design novel immunotherapeutic approaches.





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Julie Seidel

Stern Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 212-362-1200

E-mail: julie.seidel@sternir.com





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu





ABOUT MENDUS AB

