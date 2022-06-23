H.U. Group Holdings Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary Fujirebio Holdings, Inc., and ADx NeuroSciences NV today announced the acquisition of ADx NeuroSciences by Fujirebio for 40 million euros. Pending the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to close in July 2022. ADx NeuroSciences becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujirebio Europe NV.

By welcoming ADx NeuroSciences in the Fujirebio group of companies, Fujirebio will be able to expand its antibody supply business and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) offerings in the neurodegenerative field to our partners globally," says Goki Ishikawa, President and CEO of Fujirebio Holdings, Inc. "Fujirebio is committed to invest in developing diagnostic kits in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. We are excited to work together with the ADx NeuroSciences team to expand the global neurodegeneration biomarker testing market."

"It is a unique opportunity for us to completely integrate the CDMO-based open platform strategy of Fujirebio in this way," statesKoen Dewaele, CEO of ADx NeuroSciences. "Our partners will benefit from the synergies between our teams and the speed with which we can bring our antibodies and assays to the diagnostics industry and on various platforms, all under the high-quality mark of excellence for which Fujirebio has become well known."

ADx NeuroSciences specializes in generating tailor-made antibodies and developing assays for pharma and in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies. As part of Fujirebio, ADx NeuroSciences will continue to serve its current partners and customers in their diagnostic biomarker development and will continue to expand its extensive portfolio of state-of-the-art biomarkers and antibodies to help detect neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Its current pipeline encompasses, next to several phospho-tau specific antibodies for measurement in plasma, biomarkers targeting synaptic degeneration supporting prognosis of these devastating diseases.

Fujirebio is a trusted partner for high-quality IVD testing solutions and a historical pioneer in neurodegenerative disease diagnostics. The company will combine the unique know-how and biomarker portfolio of ADx NeuroSciences with both its own solid experience in bringing high quality IVD products to the market and its strategic CDMO partnerships that make unique testing solutions available to the entire diagnostics industry. The acquisition also concentrates considerable additional know-how, expertise, and resources in the Fujirebio Neuro Center of Excellence.

About Fujirebio

Fujirebio, a member of H.U. Group Holdings Inc., whose name represents "Healthcare for you" and which is a listed company on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 4544), is a global leader in the field of high-quality IVD testing. Founded in 1950, it has more than 50 years' accumulated experience in the conception, development, production, and worldwide commercialization of robust IVD products. With Fujirebio Holdings Inc., located in Tokyo, Japan, its subsidiaries are located in Japan, US and Europe.

Fujirebio was the first company to develop and market CSF biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease testing, under the Innogenetics brand, over 25 years ago. Fujirebio remains the only company with such a comprehensive line-up of manual and fully automated AD assays and consistently partners with organizations and clinical experts across the world to develop new pathways for earlier, easier, and more complete neurodegenerative diagnostic tools.

About ADx NeuroSciences

ADx NeuroSciences is an R&D driven company specialized in the development of neurodegenerative biomarkers. Its expertise is used by pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies for the conception, development, production, and worldwide commercialization of novel biomarkers.

ADx NeuroSciences was founded in 2011 and is now working with the top pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies in US, Europe, Japan, and China. These collaborations result in new diagnostic assays that support the development of promising drugs either by monitoring the drug effect or by selecting the right patients at a very early stage of the disease. These assays are used in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's and can be applied to a variety of platforms for research up to IVD use.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005429/en/

Contacts:

For media:

Public Relations Section, Public Relations/Sustainability Department,

H.U. Group Holdings, Inc..

Phone: +81-3-6279-0884

E-mail: pr@hugp.com

Christiaan De Wilde

CEO Fujirebio Europe

Phone: +32 9329 1703

For investors and analysts:

IR/SR Dept.

Phone: +81-3-5909-3337

E-mail:ir@hugp.com