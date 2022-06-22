Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Results from 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Ten Directors Re-elected



Nasdaq Board Re-elects Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders elected all nominated directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:

Melissa M. Arnoldi, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, AT&T Consumer

Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company

Steven D. Black, Former Co-CEO, Bregal Investments

Adena T. Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq

Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman, Borse Dubai

Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited

John D. Rainey, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart Inc.

Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.

Toni Townes-Whitley, Former President, U.S. Regulated Industries, Microsoft

Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group, LLC

The Nasdaq Board of Directors re-elected Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board.

Nasdaq shareholders also approved the following proposals:

The company's executive compensation on an advisory basis; and

Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; and

An amendment to the company's charter to increase the total number of authorized shares of common stock for a proposed 3-for-1 stock split



The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal relating to a special shareholder meeting improvement.

