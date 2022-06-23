Made4 Vitamins launches personalised vitamin subscription service in the UK

It's time to move on from multivitamins and discover Made4 Vitamins high impact personalised pouches that are Made 4 modern living

GLASGOW, Scotland, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4 Vitamins are excited to announce the launch of a new personalised vitamin subscription service in the UK. Nutritional science and innovative technology are brought together to deliver uniquely blended vitamin pouches that deliver results.

The brand was formed after recent research revealed that almost one quarter of people in the UK did not know which vitamins they should be taking with almost 40% admitting to never taking any kind of vitamin or supplement to help manage a healthy lifestyle*. Made4 Vitamins want to demystify the complex world of health supplements and help people understand how the right combination of vitamins tailored for their specific needs can support a real impact on their health and wellbeing.

"The wellness community can be a very overwhelming space with a lot of conflicting and complex information floating around," said Line Vivier, Chief Marketing Officer at Made4 Vitamins. "At Made4 Vitamins we want to be the go-to resource people turn to for trusted information and products to meet their everyday health and wellness needs. "

"The wellness space should be about encouraging health and happiness for all," added Vivier. "Our aim is to build a community that reflects this by making vitamins and supplements easier to understand and accessible for everyone through custom-made packs and smart education. We want to fuel your potential and help reach your health and wellness goals, whatever they may be."

The Made4 Vitamins website plays host to a simple questionnaire to help customers work out which vitamins are recommended for their individual needs. As well as specially designed personal plans, an in-house team of nutritional, pharmaceutical, and medical experts have also created 10 pre-made vitamin and supplement packs focusing on areas including skin, energy, focus, performance, sleep, immunity support, beauty, gut health, balance, and vitality.

Once signed up to their chosen supplement subscription package, customers will receive a 28-day supply of their personalised vitamin pack delivered straight to their door every month. The specially curated supplements are packed into handy daily pouches, allowing customers to tear and take - perfect for those always on the go!

The entire Made4 Vitamins line includes highly researched nutrients and vitamins with blends designed to complement each other and give the best results possible. All Made4 Vitamins supplements are non-GMO, never tested on animals and produced to the very highest standards, with safety and quality checks every step of the way throughout the supply chain.

Monthly subscription packages start at £21.00. For more information visit Made4Vitamins.com

*Mintel (2021) Healthy Lifestyles - UK - 2021

