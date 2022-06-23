Ignion's Virtual Antenna technology wins competitive European Innovation Council's Accelerator Award

BARCELONA, Spain, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignion SL, a global provider of ground-breaking IoT antenna solutions announced that they have been recognized by the European Commission's European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator for their innovation and high business potential. The win is awarded for the first miniaturized multi-radio chip antenna component tailored to the Internet of Things (IoT) applications and the cloud-based digital twin platform called Antenna Intelligence Cloud (AIC). Ignion was among 74 winners from a field of 1000 from 18 countries. The awards were based on a range of criteria including excellence, scale-up potential, level of risk, and implementation.

"We are thrilled to be the first and only antenna solutions company to be awarded this prestigious honor and substantial investment from the EIC," said Dr. Jaume Anguera, Ignion's CTO and founder. "Our disruptive technology has already been deployed in more than 25 million IoT devices and the market demand is growing rapidly."

Ignion's winning submission is a novel antenna technology called Virtual Antenna, invented and patented by Ignion with over 53 granted patents in Europe, US, and China and the revolutionary Antenna Intelligence Cloud. Ignion's antenna solution has unique benefits when designing for IoT devices as any 'Virtual Antenna' component can work at any frequency (ranging from 698 MHz to 10.6 GHz) and with any protocol (LTE-M/NB-IoT, GNSS/GPS, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, LoRa, and other ISM), providing design versatility and scalability. Because it is about 10 times smaller than state-of-the-art resonant antennas, the Virtual Antenna solution fits easily onto small footprint devices such as sensors and asset trackers. While the design process of standard antennas requires numerous physical prototypes, the electromagnetic behavior of the Virtual Antenna technology can be accurately simulated via software, leading to easier, shorter and cheaper design processes. Traditional resonant antennas can only be designed by electromagnetic experts, but the Virtual Antenna component is designed so any electrical engineer or technology-savvy professional can use the Virtual Antenna technology in an IoT product.

Ignion's Antenna Intelligence Cloud uses state-of-the-art simulation and machine learning to remove the need to initiate the development on physical hardware. It creates an IoT antenna digital twin providing users with crystal-clear guidance on how to implement and to optimize their RF antenna design with market leading predictability and flexibility. The platform is ideal for accelerating the design process as the design results are available within hours of submitting the requirements through the Antenna Intelligence Cloud portal.

"The field of entrants was extremely competitive led by deep tech start-ups that target societal challenges and solutions to sustainability," said Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth. "The superior level of innovation and creative problem solving was inherent in all the winning submissions."

"This award is the last step of a very competitive process where participants must pitch their project to the EIC jury members in a final interview. At CDTI, we have supported Ignion to prepare the presentation and reach the final goal with their innovative proposal," said Luis Jesús Guerra Casanova, Programme Committee Delegate.

