Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Frankfurt
23.06.22
09:16 Uhr
1,900 Euro
-0,030
-1,55 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.06.2022 | 10:04
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Listing Rule Confirmation - Executive Director Appointment

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Listing Rule Confirmation - Executive Director Appointment

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Listing Rule Confirmation - Executive Director Appointment 23-Jun-2022 / 08:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Listing Rule Confirmation - Executive Director Appointment

Further to the Company's announcement on 20 January 2022 and pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.12, Wickes Group plc (the 'Company' or 'Wickes') today announces that Julie Wirth will step down from the Board and her role as Chief Financial Officer on 29 July 2022. Julie's successor, Mark George, will join Wickes on 6 July 2022 and be appointed to the Board and the role of Chief Financial Officer on 29 July 2022.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  170129 
EQS News ID:  1381973 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2022 03:32 ET (07:32 GMT)

WICKES GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.