Irdeto sees new wins, extends its global footprint and launches exciting products during the financial year FY22

AMSTERDAM, June 23, 2022, the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, today announces the results of the financial year 2022. Despite the unprecedented circumstances of the global pandemic and worldwide chip shortage, Irdeto saw a healthy and steady year. The company welcomed new customers across the businesses, launched new security products and engaged in new partnerships, while growing its footprint notably in the Asia Pacific region.

As the world remained partly closed throughout the year, demand for new engaging content exploded and we saw a boom in both video game and video entertainment development. With more content available from content developers and publishers, the opportunity for online piracy also spiked. To combat this, Irdeto helped its customers navigate the challenging circumstances by providing them with innovative and secure solutions and services.

Irdeto Video Entertainment continued to grow its global footprint and deliver its commitment by bringing new innovations to the market and supporting the needs of its customers.

Irdeto's commitment and dedication to protect, renew and empower its customers resulted in 18 new customers purchasing Irdeto products and services through multi-year contracts. Simultaneously, the partner network was further strengthened across the globe. Irdeto grew its footprint especially in the Asia Pacific region where it obtained numerous new customers, including Sky New Zealand.

Irdeto strengthened its solution portfolio to support its customers' super aggregator strategy with the launch of the Irdeto RDK Hybrid Stack and the Irdeto Certified Secure Experience. The Irdeto RDK Hybrid Stack (https://irdeto.com/news/irdeto-launches-first-to-market-hybrid-satellite-rdk/) is the first RDK video accelerator solution for DTH pay-TV operators in the market that provides a deterministic approach to deploy a hybrid satellite-OTT set-top box due to it being pre-integrated, pre-tested and pre-certified. With the Irdeto Android TV stack, Irdeto now offers pay-TV operators the choice of the two leading hybrid STB platforms in the market. The Irdeto Certified Secure Experience (https://irdeto.com/news/irdeto-launches-first-to-market-hybrid-satellite-rdk/) (ICSE) is a unique service designed for pay-TV operators to certify the security and integrity of their OTT and hybrid platforms, fast tracking and securing the access to Premium Apps, such as Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime. It allows pay-TV operators to ensure they are well positioned to add Premium Apps to their platform on or even after launch.

Irdeto Server Side Ad Insertion (https://irdeto.com/news/irdeto-brings-server-side-ad-insertion-to-the-market-to-provide-smooth-tv-like-experience-and-maximize-ad-revenue/) (SSAI) seeks to maximize the value of advertising inventory of premium live OTT channels delivering a TV-like viewing experience at scale. This dynamic ad insertion solution is available to OTT providers that are looking to begin to commercialize their live streaming channels or expand from their current Client-Side Ad Insertion (CSAI) solution. Irdeto SSAI has now been deployed in numerous markets and across sports and general entertainment channels.

Irdeto's Managed Services to pay-TV and OTT service providers continued to attract more customers. During the last year, Irdeto was retained to design and relocate the broadcast facilities of a major DTH provider in the APAC region. It also managed the infrastructure procurement and capacity expansion for additional channels during the 2021 Summer Olympics for a pan-African broadcaster, offered channel contribution services for five channels in Africa and replaced a service information generator for a DTT service.

The number of streams secured by Irdeto Control (https://irdeto.com/video-entertainment/multi-drm/) grew steadily over the course of the year totaling 40.5 billion, nearly doubling from the previous year. A monthly high of 4.3 billion streams was reached in March 2022. The growth in number of streams reflects customers' trust in the reliability, scalability, and rich feature set of Irdeto Control and the service provided by Irdeto's Video Entertainment team.

Denuvo by Irdeto experienced its most successful year to date. The implementation of anti-cheat and anti-piracy solutions for PC, console, and mobile video game publishers and developers continued to grow. Denuvo's wide network of partnerships was further extended, thanks to the positive experiences and testimonials of existing customers and partners. Cheating and piracy remain key concerns in the gaming market - the recent Denuvo surveyfound that 70% of all game developers, large and small, consider cheating to be problematic, a clear indication for the heightened need for appropriate protection.

Numerous major market players deployed Denuvo Anti-Cheat and Anti-Tamper to keep their titles safe.

Denuvo continues to work with the most AAA publishers worldwide by providing Denuvo Anti-Tamper to protect their games against piracy and a vast number of customers extended their existing multi-year contracts.

Mobile protection gained more traction. Among the new customers relying on Denuvo Mobile protection is Superplus Games (https://www.superplusgames.com/), a leading Finnish mobile game developer, who deployed Denuvo Mobile (https://irdeto.com/news/superplus-games-takes-a-stance-against-cheating-and-tampering-with-denuvo-mobile-protection/) game protection to protect their new release Hills of Steel 2 from cheating and tampering.

Other previously communicated wins include M7 Productions implementing Denuvo Anti-Cheat (https://irdeto.com/news/zero-hour-becomes-safer-as-m7-productions-deploys-denuvo-anti-cheat/) to protect their latest multi-player game Zero Hour. Denuvo now helps M7 Productions to keep Zero Hour fair and safe from cheating. Zero Hour is distributed worldwide via Steam.

Denuvo's market leading technology to protect against piracy, Denuvo Anti-Tamper, hit record revenue during the year. Denuvo Anti-Tamper solution protects digital distribution of games and prevents pirates from cracking the games for illegal redistribution.

Denuvo continues its solid track record of protecting AAA titles while also collaborating with game developers of all sizes.

Irdeto Connected Transport had an exciting year including many new customer wins. A total of eight new transport customers joined the growing list of transportation companies relying on Irdeto technology. These included:

A large US-based logistics company was the first to deploy Keystone for fleet.

Ramirent, a leading supplier of rental equipment for construction and other industries, was the first to deploy Irdeto's Keystone (https://irdeto.com/keystone-industrial/construction-equipment/) security for construction equipment. Three other construction equipment rental companies have also started to deploy Keystone in their fleets.

Irdeto furthermore welcomed its first Marine customer for PKI and Protected Asset solutions.

In September 2021, Irdeto teamed up with SyncShield (https://www.capricode.com/), one of the most advanced tools to automate centralized management, monitoring and security for all connected devices on any IoT platform. The SyncShield Device Management Platform is combined with Irdeto's industry-leading cybersecurity solutions to provide tools to centrally manage and update fleet devices in the field.

To strengthen the partner network within the connected transport space, Irdeto joined the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC (https://automotiveisac.com/)) as a new strategic partner. Through the partnership, Irdeto will work closely with Auto-ISAC members to quantitatively evaluate a vehicle security model for effectiveness and improvements, without sharing any details of their specific architectures.

Irdeto Connected Health took significant leaps in expanding its footprint in securing medical devices. There is also a growing need for Irdeto products and services in MedTech: Irdeto's industry surveyrevealed that 88% of the industry executives state that they are not prepared for a cyberattack. A clear indication that the industry is still growing awareness of the cybersecurity issues it faces; an industry that experienced 350% increasein cyberattacks during the first year of COVID-19.

Irdeto became the first to offer medical device cybersecurity tailored to each stage of a product lifecycle. Irdeto has been collaborating with Terkko Health Hub (https://irdeto.com/news/irdeto-joins-terkko-the-largest-health-hub-in-finland/), the largest health, MedTech, and life science hub in Finland, to offer its Connected Health portfolio to startups to ensure they have the right processes and security technology in place early in the device lifecycle.

Throughout the year Irdeto collaborated with several partners to bring its expertise to the market. Among the new partners is MedTech software company b-rayZ (https://b-rayz.ch/), a spinoff of the University Hospital of Zurich, specialized in developing artificial intelligence software for quality management and standardization of procedures in radiology.

The European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and the European In Vitro Diagnostic Device Regulation (IVDR) have now come into effect. Together with confinis (https://www.confinis.com/), a global consulting firm in the field of medical devices, in vitro diagnostics and combination products, Irdeto provides enhanced regulatory and cybersecurity expertise to connected medical device companies. The services include a recently launched web-based assessment tool enabling medical device providers to examine their cybersecurity and regulatory preparedness under the new legislations.

Despite the unprecedented number of cyberthreats and the growing importance of cybersecurity in successful business operations, the cybersecurity industry faces a severe workers shortage. To build the talent pipeline needed to fulfill the organization's long-term objectives, Irdeto launched a Graduate Programto develop the next generation of cybersecurity talent. Due to the success of last year's program, the company has extended the program for 2022-2023 as well.

Continuous innovation and dedication to customer service was acknowledged and awarded by numerous industry parties. The Irdeto Anti-Piracy Suite was recognized as the Best Cybersecurity Product or Service at the CSI Awards 2021while Irdeto Control was the winner of the Content Protection category in the 2021 Streaming Media European Readers' Choice Awards. The 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awardshonored Irdeto with 23 awards in multiple categories, including the Best Cybersecurity Company of the Year.

"We've been really pleased to see the way customers and partners have responded to Irdeto's new product and service offerings in FY22. Despite challenging market conditions, including the pandemic as well as disruptions to silicon availability and global supply chains, we have seen strong demand across our key markets," said Doug Lowther, CEO of Irdeto. "We continue to protect, renew and empower our customers and we look forward to building our momentum into the financial year 2023 to empower a secure world where people can connect with confidence."

With a unique heritage in security innovation, a healthy financial base and continuous growth and innovation in various industries, Irdeto is the reliable partner to build a secure future where people can connect with confidence. Irdeto is part of the MultiChoice Group, listed in Johannesburg Stock Exchange, which in early June announced its financial results for the financial year which ended on 31 March 2022.

