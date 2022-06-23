OL GROUPE: JOHANN LEPENANT SIGNS WITH OL FOR FIVE SEASONS

Lyon, 22 June 2022

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce that French U20 international midfielder Johann Lepenant has joined OL from Caen for five seasons, i.e. until 30 June 2027.

The amount of the transfer is €4.25 million plus potential incentives of €2.5 million and a sell-on fee of 10% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

Trained at US Granville and regarded as a high potential player at Ploufragan from the age of 13, Johann Lepenant joined Caen club Stade Malherbe in 2017. He quickly rose to prominence and became captain of Caen's U17 side, before signing his first professional contract in 2019 at only 16 years of age. Well known for his hard work and his ability to analyse the game, Lepenant quickly found a place for himself on the club's first team, appearing in 56 matches for Caen over two seasons.

Lepenant has earned at least one cap in every age category from U16 on up, and is a member of the U20 France team that has just won the Maurice Revello tournament.

Lepenant is committed to OL Groupe's sporting strategy and is looking forward to a long career with the Club. He is the third new player to join OL since the end of the season, after Rémy Riou and Alexander Lacazette, confirming OL Groupe's determination to strengthen the Club and achieve its objectives for the seasons to come.



