Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Immunicum AB changes name to Mendus AB (111/22)

As from June 27, 2022, Immunicum AB will be listed under its new company name, Mendus AB. Short name, ISIN code and order book ID will remain unchanged. New company name: Mendus AB -------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: IMMU -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0005003654 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 93632 -------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com