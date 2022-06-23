Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022
23.06.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Immunicum AB changes name to Mendus AB (111/22)

As from June 27, 2022, Immunicum AB will be listed under its new company name,
Mendus AB. Short name, ISIN code and order book ID will remain unchanged. 

New company name:     Mendus AB  
--------------------------------------
Unchanged short name:   IMMU    
--------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0005003654
--------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 93632    
--------------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
