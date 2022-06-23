With a mission to change banking and financial management for small businesses and freelancers, Norma combines finance and accounting services on a single platform to create a simple, transparent, and efficient solution beyond traditional banking.

Norma, an all-in-one banking, accounting, and business services platform, has seen interest from members early on with more than 2000 small business pre-registrations for its services. Norma moved from its closed beta to public launch in Turkey and is quickly onboarding small businesses on its list while also acquiring new members. Norma wants to onboard thousands of small businesses in the country before the year end and collect feedback from them to release new features to enhance and automate their financial experience.

Norma completed two successful fundraising rounds within the span of one year; a $350k pre-seed round from various angel investors in Turkey and a seed round of $1,8m led by Global Founders Capital, and joined by MSA Novo, Finberg, D4 Ventures.

The founder Hakan Gonca, a seasoned executive in the Fintech space, is excited about the product release and explains why Turkey is the right place to launch, emphasizing on the crucial role Norma will play in the lives of SMBs and freelancers. Norma wants to build an internationally impactful company, while partnering with globally recognized brands and bringing customer-oriented solutions for small businesses to increase their visibility in the banking system, and to support their financial efficiency.

"All around the world, banking is focused on individual users and the needs of large companies, while ignoring small businesses that need these products the most. Moreover, the products offered to these businesses come with no advantages in terms of segmentation or pricing. Norma offers a next-generation experience by focusing on the needs of these businesses while creating a community where members can learn from each other as well. Norma distinguishes itself from the traditional banking approach by combining all company finance and accounting information on a single platform, while expanding the scope of banking services offered to these businesses. The interest international investors has given us even further assurance that we will make a great deal of difference in banking for small businesses with our customer-oriented vision. Norma is keen to become a multi-regional player and grow both in Turkey and new markets."

Seyma Uzunali, seyma@norma.com