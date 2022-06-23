Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2022
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Foroya Landsstyrí - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following Government bond for trading and
official listing with effect from 24 June 2022: 



Udsteder / issuer               Foroya Landsstyrí
Første dato for handel / First day of trading 24-06-2022    
ISIN                      DK0030509393   
Instrument name/ticker             FOROYA LAN.JUN24 
Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance     DKK       
Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate  1,25       
Udløbsdato / Maturity date           02-06-2024    
Terminer pr. år / Payments per year      1        



For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66
