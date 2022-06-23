Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Foroya Landsstyrí - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following Government bond for trading and official listing with effect from 24 June 2022: Udsteder / issuer Foroya Landsstyrí Første dato for handel / First day of trading 24-06-2022 ISIN DK0030509393 Instrument name/ticker FOROYA LAN.JUN24 Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 1,25 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 02-06-2024 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1 For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66