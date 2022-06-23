DGAP-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
General meeting of shareholders of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. adopts all resolutions
Amsterdam, 23 June 2022
European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders has adopted all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today at 10:00 CEST, by means of a virtual meeting ("AGM").
The adopted resolutions include the adoption of the financial statements for the financial year 2021, the discharge from liability of the directors and the reappointment of Deloitte Accounts B.V. as independent external auditor entrusted with the audit of the financial statements for the financial year 2022.
The voting results from the AGM will be published on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'Shareholder Meeting': www.ehc-company.com. The minutes will be made available on the Company's website within three months.
European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.
General Enquiries
Disclaimer
This press release contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1, of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Additional features:
File: 2022 EHC Press Release AGM Results
23.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.
|c/o ALR Treuhand GmbH; Theresienhöhe 28
|80339 München
|Germany
|ISIN:
|NL0015000K10, NL00115000K28
|WKN:
|A3C60V
|Listed:
|Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1381675
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1381675 23.06.2022