General meeting of shareholders of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. adopts all resolutions Amsterdam, 23 June 2022 European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders has adopted all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today at 10:00 CEST, by means of a virtual meeting ("AGM"). The adopted resolutions include the adoption of the financial statements for the financial year 2021, the discharge from liability of the directors and the reappointment of Deloitte Accounts B.V. as independent external auditor entrusted with the audit of the financial statements for the financial year 2022. The voting results from the AGM will be published on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'Shareholder Meeting': www.ehc-company.com. The minutes will be made available on the Company's website within three months. European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. General Enquiries

+49 (0) 89 4523240

info@ehc-company.com



Media Enquiries

Finsbury Glover Hering

Kai Peter Rath

+49 211 43079-209

kai.rath@fgh.com Disclaimer

This press release contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1, of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



File: 2022 EHC Press Release AGM Results



