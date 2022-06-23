Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.06.2022
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 23

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 22 June 2022, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

Resolutions 16 to 19 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Votes For (Including Discretionary)%Votes Against%Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld)Votes Withheld*% of Issued Share Capital Voted **
1Report & accounts542,330,03199.99%58,8570.01%542,388,888897,92678.40%
2Remuneration report468,842,22486.32%74,271,35013.68%543,113,574173,24078.50%
3Re-elect Roy A Franklin482,131,36388.78%60,923,08511.22%543,054,448232,36678.49%
4Re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen532,148,26598.00%10,881,5682.00%543,029,833256,98178.49%
5Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson530,118,31097.62%12,918,4372.38%543,036,747250,06778.49%
6Re-elect Adrian Marsh532,159,92198.00%10,869,7472.00%543,029,668257,14678.49%
7Re-elect Nigel Mills530,113,82697.62%12,924,8922.38%543,038,718248,09678.49%
8Re-elect Brenda Reichelderfer531,638,65597.91%11,372,1552.09%543,010,810276,00478.49%
9Re-elect Susan Steele532,148,38898.00%10,885,5842.00%543,033,972252,84278.49%
10Re-elect Robin Watson509,037,00693.74%33,970,7336.26%543,007,739279,07578.49%
11Re-elect David Kemp506,987,25893.37%36,022,6516.63%543,009,909276,90578.49%
12Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors541,401,16299.68%1,721,3100.32%543,122,472164,34278.50%
13Authorisation of auditors' remuneration542,816,71499.95%247,1670.05%543,063,881222,93378.50%
14To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure526,901,55397.03%16,154,1122.97%543,055,665231,14978.49%
15Authority to allot shares499,209,25991.93%43,834,9098.07%543,044,168242,64678.49%
16Disapplication of pre-emption rights539,195,42099.32%3,716,5830.68%542,912,003374,81178.47%
17Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment535,598,12398.65%7,345,1931.35%542,943,316343,49878.48%
18Authority to purchase own shares541,232,30299.66%1,820,5690.34%543,052,871233,94378.49%
19Notice of general meetings495,069,57991.14%48,121,6938.86%543,191,27295,54278.51%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

** Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation

These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary

© 2022 PR Newswire
