WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 22 June 2022, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

Resolutions 16 to 19 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Votes For (Including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld* % of Issued Share Capital Voted ** 1 Report & accounts 542,330,031 99.99% 58,857 0.01% 542,388,888 897,926 78.40% 2 Remuneration report 468,842,224 86.32% 74,271,350 13.68% 543,113,574 173,240 78.50% 3 Re-elect Roy A Franklin 482,131,363 88.78% 60,923,085 11.22% 543,054,448 232,366 78.49% 4 Re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen 532,148,265 98.00% 10,881,568 2.00% 543,029,833 256,981 78.49% 5 Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson 530,118,310 97.62% 12,918,437 2.38% 543,036,747 250,067 78.49% 6 Re-elect Adrian Marsh 532,159,921 98.00% 10,869,747 2.00% 543,029,668 257,146 78.49% 7 Re-elect Nigel Mills 530,113,826 97.62% 12,924,892 2.38% 543,038,718 248,096 78.49% 8 Re-elect Brenda Reichelderfer 531,638,655 97.91% 11,372,155 2.09% 543,010,810 276,004 78.49% 9 Re-elect Susan Steele 532,148,388 98.00% 10,885,584 2.00% 543,033,972 252,842 78.49% 10 Re-elect Robin Watson 509,037,006 93.74% 33,970,733 6.26% 543,007,739 279,075 78.49% 11 Re-elect David Kemp 506,987,258 93.37% 36,022,651 6.63% 543,009,909 276,905 78.49% 12 Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors 541,401,162 99.68% 1,721,310 0.32% 543,122,472 164,342 78.50% 13 Authorisation of auditors' remuneration 542,816,714 99.95% 247,167 0.05% 543,063,881 222,933 78.50% 14 To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure 526,901,553 97.03% 16,154,112 2.97% 543,055,665 231,149 78.49% 15 Authority to allot shares 499,209,259 91.93% 43,834,909 8.07% 543,044,168 242,646 78.49% 16 Disapplication of pre-emption rights 539,195,420 99.32% 3,716,583 0.68% 542,912,003 374,811 78.47% 17 Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment 535,598,123 98.65% 7,345,193 1.35% 542,943,316 343,498 78.48% 18 Authority to purchase own shares 541,232,302 99.66% 1,820,569 0.34% 543,052,871 233,943 78.49% 19 Notice of general meetings 495,069,579 91.14% 48,121,693 8.86% 543,191,272 95,542 78.51%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

** Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation

These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary