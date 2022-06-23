WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM
London, June 23
John Wood Group PLC ("Company")
LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Annual General Meeting - Voting Results
Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share
At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 22 June 2022, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.
The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting
Resolutions 16 to 19 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.
The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:
|Votes For (Including Discretionary)
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld)
|Votes Withheld*
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted **
|1
|Report & accounts
|542,330,031
|99.99%
|58,857
|0.01%
|542,388,888
|897,926
|78.40%
|2
|Remuneration report
|468,842,224
|86.32%
|74,271,350
|13.68%
|543,113,574
|173,240
|78.50%
|3
|Re-elect Roy A Franklin
|482,131,363
|88.78%
|60,923,085
|11.22%
|543,054,448
|232,366
|78.49%
|4
|Re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen
|532,148,265
|98.00%
|10,881,568
|2.00%
|543,029,833
|256,981
|78.49%
|5
|Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson
|530,118,310
|97.62%
|12,918,437
|2.38%
|543,036,747
|250,067
|78.49%
|6
|Re-elect Adrian Marsh
|532,159,921
|98.00%
|10,869,747
|2.00%
|543,029,668
|257,146
|78.49%
|7
|Re-elect Nigel Mills
|530,113,826
|97.62%
|12,924,892
|2.38%
|543,038,718
|248,096
|78.49%
|8
|Re-elect Brenda Reichelderfer
|531,638,655
|97.91%
|11,372,155
|2.09%
|543,010,810
|276,004
|78.49%
|9
|Re-elect Susan Steele
|532,148,388
|98.00%
|10,885,584
|2.00%
|543,033,972
|252,842
|78.49%
|10
|Re-elect Robin Watson
|509,037,006
|93.74%
|33,970,733
|6.26%
|543,007,739
|279,075
|78.49%
|11
|Re-elect David Kemp
|506,987,258
|93.37%
|36,022,651
|6.63%
|543,009,909
|276,905
|78.49%
|12
|Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors
|541,401,162
|99.68%
|1,721,310
|0.32%
|543,122,472
|164,342
|78.50%
|13
|Authorisation of auditors' remuneration
|542,816,714
|99.95%
|247,167
|0.05%
|543,063,881
|222,933
|78.50%
|14
|To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure
|526,901,553
|97.03%
|16,154,112
|2.97%
|543,055,665
|231,149
|78.49%
|15
|Authority to allot shares
|499,209,259
|91.93%
|43,834,909
|8.07%
|543,044,168
|242,646
|78.49%
|16
|Disapplication of pre-emption rights
|539,195,420
|99.32%
|3,716,583
|0.68%
|542,912,003
|374,811
|78.47%
|17
|Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment
|535,598,123
|98.65%
|7,345,193
|1.35%
|542,943,316
|343,498
|78.48%
|18
|Authority to purchase own shares
|541,232,302
|99.66%
|1,820,569
|0.34%
|543,052,871
|233,943
|78.49%
|19
|Notice of general meetings
|495,069,579
|91.14%
|48,121,693
|8.86%
|543,191,272
|95,542
|78.51%
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
** Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation
These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting
In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Notification authorised by:
Martin J McIntyre
Company Secretary