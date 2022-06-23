Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BI Boligejendomme A/S - admission to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF)

BI Boligejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen's segment for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). The shares can be traded as per 27 June 2022. ISIN DK0061797461 ---------------------------------------------------- Name BI Boligejendomme A/S ---------------------------------------------------- Submarket OMX CPH Alternative Investment Funds ---------------------------------------------------- Submarket List AIF ---------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 260035 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name BIABED ---------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66