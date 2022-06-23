Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2022 | 11:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BI Boligejendomme A/S - admission to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF)

BI Boligejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which will be
admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen's segment for Alternative Investment
Funds (AIF). The shares can be traded as per 27 June 2022. 



ISIN      DK0061797461            
----------------------------------------------------
Name      BI Boligejendomme A/S        
----------------------------------------------------
Submarket    OMX CPH Alternative Investment Funds
----------------------------------------------------
Submarket List AIF                 
----------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  260035               
----------------------------------------------------
Short name   BIABED               
----------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK                 
----------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK                 
----------------------------------------------------









For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
