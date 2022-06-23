The Renewable Energy Test Center has released a new report on PV module performance.From pv magazine USA The Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) has released its "2022 PV Module Index" (PVMI) report, highlighting module performance across a variety of lab tests, while also providing industry-cited clarifications on the real-world significance of the results. The 2022 PVMI marks the first edition released since VDE acquired a 70% stake in RECT. President and CEO Cherif Kedir said the move will allow RETC to expand its testing services to a broader network of manufacturers, investors, insurers and ...

