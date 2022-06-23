Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DK8U ISIN: LU2458332611 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
22.06.22
22:00 Uhr
9,590 US-Dollar
-0,390
-3,91 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALVOTECH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALVOTECH 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2022 | 11:41
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Alvotech to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland

June 23, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of 
Alvotech (short name ALVO) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Iceland. The company belongs to the Health care sector. Alvotech is the
48th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordics markets* in 2022.
Alvotech is also listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York since June 16,
2022. 

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded in 2013 by Robert Wessman, focusing
solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilars for patients
worldwide. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships
to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include
the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of
South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech's headquarters and
production facilities are located in Iceland, and the company has more than 800
employees globally. 

"Alvotech's listing in Iceland follows a successful listing in the US and marks
an exciting milestone for the company", said Robert Wessman, Chairman of
Alvotech. "We aim to become global leaders in biosimilars in order to improve
patients' lives worldwide. The listing in Iceland strenghens our ties with the
local investor base and enables us to continue developing an impressive
portfolio of products, while leveraging our manufacturing capability to target
all major global market through our extensive commercial partnerhips." 

"It is our great pleasure to welcome Alvotech to Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Iceland," said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Alvotech
is the first Icelandic company to be dual listed on Nasdaq in New York and
Iceland. The company has a unique position on the Icelandic equity market as a
large high-growth company in the health care sector and is an important pillar
of the Icelandic knowledge economy. We look forward to working with them
towards increased visibility and investor access. We congratulate Alvotech on
this important milestone." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com 




     Nasdaq Iceland Media contact:
     Kristín Jóhannsdóttir
     kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
     +354 868 9836
ALVOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.