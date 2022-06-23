Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Alvotech to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland

June 23, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Alvotech (short name ALVO) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland. The company belongs to the Health care sector. Alvotech is the 48th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordics markets* in 2022. Alvotech is also listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York since June 16, 2022. Alvotech is a biotech company, founded in 2013 by Robert Wessman, focusing solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilars for patients worldwide. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech's headquarters and production facilities are located in Iceland, and the company has more than 800 employees globally. "Alvotech's listing in Iceland follows a successful listing in the US and marks an exciting milestone for the company", said Robert Wessman, Chairman of Alvotech. "We aim to become global leaders in biosimilars in order to improve patients' lives worldwide. The listing in Iceland strenghens our ties with the local investor base and enables us to continue developing an impressive portfolio of products, while leveraging our manufacturing capability to target all major global market through our extensive commercial partnerhips." "It is our great pleasure to welcome Alvotech to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland," said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Alvotech is the first Icelandic company to be dual listed on Nasdaq in New York and Iceland. The company has a unique position on the Icelandic equity market as a large high-growth company in the health care sector and is an important pillar of the Icelandic knowledge economy. We look forward to working with them towards increased visibility and investor access. We congratulate Alvotech on this important milestone." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Iceland Media contact: Kristín Jóhannsdóttir kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com +354 868 9836