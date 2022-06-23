Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W078 ISIN: US38046C1099 Ticker-Symbol: G0G 
Stuttgart
23.06.22
08:07 Uhr
15,282 Euro
-0,128
-0,83 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GOGO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOGO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,45816,07013:06
15,45816,07013:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOGO
GOGO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CERRADO GOLD INC--
GOGO INC15,282-0,83 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.