Continued positive results from infill drill program at the Serra Alta deposit

Notable results include: FSA-184: 65.7m at 1.71 g/t Au from 142.2m; FSA-214: 15.5m at 6.38 g/t Au from 45.0m; and FSA-215: 82.6m at 1.48 g/t Au from 86.5m.

Gogó da Onça discovery hole results reveal initial shallow economic interval

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV: CERT) (OTCQX: CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further assay results from its ongoing Infill drill program at the Serra Alta deposit and from additional exploration targets outside the current resource base at its Monte do Carmo Project located in Tocantins State, Brazil ("MDC"). The infill drill program commenced in Q4 2021 with the objective to upgrade existing Resources and to support the ongoing feasibility study. The 2022 development program is on track to deliver an updated Resource in Q3 2022 and a Feasibility study in 1Q 2023. In parallel, Cerrado continues to drill district targets, including the newly discovered Gogó da Onça ("Gogo") area.

The Company is currently reporting assay results from 19 drill holes (see Tables 1 & 2) completed from February to May 2022 including 15 infill holes and one condemnation drill hole at Serra Alta, and 3 additional exploratory drill holes. As of June 17, 2022 a total of 89 drill holes, totaling 21,460 metres ("m"), have been completed as part of the 2022 program: 78 holes at Serra Alta (infill + condemnation and partial extensions); 6 holes at Gogó da Onça (Exploration); 4 holes at Capitão (Exploration) and 1 hole at Eldorado (Condemnation). Infill drill results reported today show excellent grade and width reconciliation from the inferred blocks in the current Resource estimate at Serra Alta. The Company is also pleased to report assay results of the discovery hole at Gogo.

The Company currently has 7 rigs on site actively drilling, with six rigs focused on infill and geotechnical programs and a seventh actively drilling the initial holes at Gogo.

Drill Hole Highlights (All composites are reported as true thickness):

Serra Alta (Infill)

FSA-184

65.7m at 1.71 g/t Au from 142.2m

Including 3.1m at 7.16 g/t Au from 179.3m, and Including 3.6m at 12.04 g/t Au from 191.6m.



FSA-192

29.6m at 3.1 g/t Au from 34.7 m Including 3.9m at 16.57 g/t Au from 54.9m

7.8m at 8.16 g/t Au from 239.9m

FSA-205

57.5m at 1.56 g/t Au from 91.9m

FSA-214

15.5m at 6.38 g/t Au from 45.0m Including 3.2m at 21.18 g/t Au from 56.4m



FSA-215

82.6m at 1.48 g/t Au from 86.5m

FSA-218

21.3m at 2.84 g/t Au from 118.6m

Gogó da Onça

FGO-001

20.4m at 0.78 g/t Au from 96.2m Including 2.2m at 2.01 g/t Au from 101.2m



Mark Brennan, CEO and Co-Chairman, commented, "We continue to look for strong conversion rates of Inferred to Measured and Indicated Resources from our infill program and increasing potential to grow the existing resource to the east at Serra Alta. The initial hole at Gogo confirms our expectation that this target has strong potential to add near mine, near surface ounces to our Monte do Carmo project and demonstrates the potential to continue to grow resources outside of Serra Alta."

Serra Alta Infill

The main objective of the 15 infill drill holes reported today (11 collared at the East Zone, 1 in Pit Norte and 3 in Pit Sul) is to convert inferred blocks within the model into the Indicated category by closing the drill spacing between holes. (See Figure 1 for drill hole locations, and Figure 2 for relevant cross sections). Results confirm the general continuity of the high-grade domains within the constraining pit shell, both along strike and laterally.

Drill holes FSA-184, FSA-188, FSA-192, FSA-197, FSA-202, FSA-205, FSA-208, FSA-212, FSA-213, FSA-215 and FSA-218 were collared in the East Zone. The East Zone accounts for approximately two thirds of the pit's current constrained resource estimate. The best results (see cross sections in Figure 2) include FSA-184 with 65.7m at 1.71 g/t Au from 142.2 m, including 3.6m at 12.04 g/t Au from 191.6m; FSA-192 with 29.6m at 3.10 g/t Au, from 34.7m, including 3.9m at 16.57 g/t Au from 54.9m; and FSA-218 with 21.4m at 2.8 g/t Au from 118.6m.

Drill holes FSA-214, FSA-216 and FSA-227 were collared in Pit Sul. Drill holes FSA-214 & FSA-216 notably expanded the volume and gold endowment of the previously High-grade domain and are expected to have a positive effect in the resource update.

Drill hole FSA-237, was collared at the western half of Pit Norte, targeting a shallow narrow trend decoupled from the main High-grade domain.

Hole FSZ-002 was collared 170m to the east of the east pit wall of the East Zone. Although narrow, the hole intercepted 2.2m at 0.89 g/t Au from 367.8m. The significance of this intersection is that the hole proved that the granite/volcanic contact is displaced upwards in this far east area, opening possible shallower than expected extensions of mineralized trends to the east.

Gogó da Onça Discovery: Satellite Exploration

Cerrado is pleased to report results of its discovery hole at Gogo. Hole FGO-001 was collared 400m north of the north wall of the Serra Alta PEA open pit. Gogo represents a new structural block bounded by west-east faults analogous to the zones that define the Serra Alta deposit (e.g. East Zone, Pit Norte and Pit Sul).

Hole FGO-001intercepted two shallow relevant intervals: 7.1m at 1.16 Au g/t from 50.7m and 20.4m at 0.78 g/t Au from 96.2m. Mineralization is associated with extensional and shear quartz veins hosted by equigranular granite with potassic alteration, geologically very similar to the permissive intrusive phases at Serra Alta. The intrusive relation of the granite and felsic volcanics, a known control of better endowed mineralized zones in Serrra Alta, is also well defined at Gogo. Furthermore, preliminary lithogeochemical classification based on trace elements (e.g., Nb and Y) shows the same magmatic affinity of the Gogo granite and the Serra Alta lithogeochemical host, reassuring the fertility of this block.

Mineralization is associated with quartz veins that developed denser arrays along a north/south trend, this trend seems truncated by a fault that juxtaposes the altered granite with a less altered intrusive. Interestingly a discrete shear vein was intercepted at 504.0m carrying 1.44 g/t Au for 1.4m, opening a second deeper trend.

Cerrado is progressing the 8th hole at Gogo and plans to drill an additional 2 to 4 holes to complete the first phase of mineralization delineation.

Capitão Drilling

The Capitão Target is located 6 km to the south of Serra Alta along the same granite complex. The two holes reported today complete assays for the 14-drill hole program (5,114.52m) begun in 2021 and continued into Q1 2022. The company is integrating this data in an update geological model.





Figure 1. Reported and Ongoing Drill Hole Locations

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7487/128651_3a2110c67429096e_002full.jpg

EAST ZONE





Figure 2. Cross Sections of highlighted Drill Holes*

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7487/128651_3a2110c67429096e_003full.jpg





PIT SUL & GOGÓ DA ONÇA

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7487/128651_3a2110c67429096e_004full.jpg

* Note sections are shown at different scale

Table 1. Drill Hole locations



Sector Hole number UTM E

m UTM N

m Elevation m Total Depth m Azimuth Dip Infill/

Condemnation East Zone FSA-184 8810299.9 820601.2 579.4 459.2 96 -31 East Zone FSA-188 8810582.1 820574.8 664.3 280.6 132 -57 East Zone FSA-192 8810300.9 820600.2 579.1 330.6 110 -33 East Zone FSA-197 8810338.1 820607.4 582.1 226.1 98 -52 East Zone FSA-202 8810279.5 820595.3 570.2 140.7 140 -23 East Zone FSA-205 8810302.2 820601.7 578.8 185.8 135 -27 East Zone FSA-208 8810519.8 820709.8 665.3 499.0 117 -50 East Zone FSA-212 8810270.6 820537.9 524.5 160.9 128 -19 East Zone FSA-213 8810609.3 820473.4 569.7 252.3 98 -28 East Zone FSA-215 8810270.7 820537.1 524.4 259.6 110 -45 East Zone FSA-218 8810273.9 820532.5 524.4 168.0 107 -56 Pit Norte FSA-237 8810142.2 820441.9 460.6 73.2 109 -49 Pit Sul FSA-214 8809603.2 820343.7 468.0 169.1 100 -19 Pit Sul FSA-216 8809617.0 820278.3 452.9 144.6 117 -57 Pit Sul FSA-227 8809801.5 820142.7 414.5 70.6 112 -20 Condemnation FSZ-002 8810209.9 821202.8 689.5 380.4 282 -71

















Exploration Capitão FCP-013 8805771.1 821265.2 554.3 729.3 89 -32 Capitão FCP-014 8805678.5 821177.5 535.5 342.4 90 -29 Gogó da Onça FGO-001 8811098.0 820508.0 539.6 566.4 101 -39

*Collar coordinates by GNSS TP-20 UTM Coordinates, Datum: SAD69 / zone 22S.

*Azimuth Set by compass

*Dip and drill hole trajectory by DEVIFLEX Devico

Table 2. Drill Hole Composites - Infill Drilling



DDH

From To LENGTH (m) True Width (m) Au (g/t) East

Zone FSA-184 and 36.46 44.29 7.83 7.83 1.01 FSA-184 and 48.82 52.09 3.27 3.27 1.38 FSA-184 and 55.29 63.94 8.65 8.65 1.09 FSA-184 and 74.04 77.36 3.32 3.32 1.25 FSA-184 and 80.80 89.81 9.01 9.01 3.29 FSA-184 includes 80.80 84.27 3.47 3.47 6.45 FSA-184 and 111.30 121.36 10.06 10.06 1.78 FSA-184 includes 112.38 113.59 1.21 1.21 12.00 FSA-184 and 142.16 207.88 65.72 65.72 1.71 FSA-184 includes 179.25 182.39 3.14 3.14 7.16 FSA-184 includes 191.59 195.15 3.56 3.56 12.04 FSA-184 and 217.04 218.17 1.13 1.13 0.40 FSA-184 and 220.53 227.23 6.70 6.70 0.78 FSA-184 and 241.70 242.72 1.02 1.02 4.71 FSA-184 and 247.95 249.00 1.05 1.05 3.76 FSA-184 and 256.60 260.90 4.30 4.30 1.11 FSA-184 and 272.51 276.90 4.39 4.39 0.99 FSA-184 and 331.34 353.10 21.76 21.76 1.37 FSA-184 includes 349.90 353.10 3.20 3.20 4.23 FSA-184 and 367.60 368.69 1.09 1.09 2.06 FSA-184 and 399.60 400.60 1.00 1.00 1.73 FSA-184 and 411.89 412.89 1.00 1.00 0.57 FSA-184 and 437.98 440.19 2.21 2.21 3.21 FSA-188 and 125.25 129.08 3.83 3.32 0.29 FSA-188 and 145.82 146.90 1.08 0.94 0.36 FSA-188 and 172.20 181.55 9.35 8.11 0.83 FSA-188 includes 174.30 177.50 3.20 2.78 1.41 FSA-188 and 185.60 188.40 2.80 2.43 0.50 FSA-188 and 210.13 216.18 6.05 5.25 1.58 FSA-188 includes 214.00 215.07 1.07 0.93 5.49 FSA-192 and 34.69 65.56 30.87 29.63 3.10 FSA-192 includes 54.91 59.00 4.09 3.93 16.57 FSA-192 includes 61.27 63.35 2.08 2.00 3.42 FSA-192 and 68.75 72.87 4.12 3.96 0.37 FSA-192 and 76.00 77.00 1.00 0.96 0.48 FSA-192 and 81.00 82.06 1.06 1.02 0.35 FSA-192 and 90.40 91.40 1.00 0.96 0.47 FSA-192 and 95.00 97.29 2.29 2.20 0.89 FSA-192 and 132.26 138.67 6.41 6.15 1.29 FSA-192 includes 132.26 133.30 1.04 1.00 6.87 FSA-192 and 147.00 152.00 5.00 4.80 1.60 FSA-192 and 163.00 177.86 14.86 14.27 1.83 FSA-192 includes 172.60 175.64 3.04 2.92 4.11 FSA-192 and 188.66 204.06 15.40 14.78 1.44 FSA-192 includes 197.68 199.67 1.99 1.91 4.89 FSA-192 and 221.85 222.91 1.06 1.02 3.61 FSA-192 and 239.93 248.01 8.08 7.76 8.16 FSA-192 and 271.76 275.34 3.58 3.44 0.35 FSA-197 and 66.58 94.35 27.77 24.75 1.03 FSA-197 includes 92.08 93.27 1.19 1.06 4.48 FSA-197 and 103.40 104.64 1.24 1.11 0.36 FSA-197 and 132.65 133.84 1.19 1.06 0.58 FSA-197 and 149.72 150.90 1.18 1.05 2.96 FSA-197 and 157.43 159.61 2.18 1.94 0.42 FSA-197 and 163.30 164.30 1.00 0.89 0.30 FSA-197 and 168.76 169.94 1.18 1.05 0.50 FSA-202

25.16 31.80 6.64 6.13 0.76 FSA-202 and 34.05 36.42 2.37 2.19 1.40 FSA-202 and 39.80 40.91 1.11 1.02 0.49 FSA-202 and 46.14 48.34 2.20 2.03 1.14 FSA-202 and 52.81 71.00 18.19 16.79 1.85 FSA-202 and 86.69 96.43 9.74 8.99 2.34 FSA-202 and 113.61 117.00 3.39 3.13 0.54 FSA-202 and 121.00 126.28 5.28 4.87 0.70 East

Zone FSA-205

42.00 43.00 1.00 0.92 0.31 FSA-205 and 51.29 53.85 2.56 2.36 0.57 FSA-205 and 59.11 62.41 3.30 3.05 0.40 FSA-205 and 74.31 75.50 1.19 1.10 0.30 FSA-205 and 91.92 154.25 62.33 57.54 1.56 FSA-205 Includes 101.70 102.86 1.16 1.07 6.56 FSA-205 Includes 121.68 129.20 7.52 6.94 4.64 FSA-205 Includes 148.80 151.03 2.23 2.06 5.12 FSA-208

192.81 195.92 3.11 2.45 0.37 FSA-208 and 201.13 206.65 5.52 4.36 2.44 FSA-208 and 218.80 219.85 1.05 0.83 0.56 FSA-208 and 224.17 225.27 1.10 0.87 0.40 FSA-208 and 259.08 260.10 1.02 0.81 0.52 FSA-208 and 281.55 282.60 1.05 0.83 0.45 FSA-208 and 297.21 298.21 1.00 0.79 1.18 FSA-208 and 308.61 315.76 7.15 5.64 2.65 FSA-208 Includes 313.68 315.76 2.08 1.64 5.55 FSA-208 and 319.98 336.64 16.66 13.15 0.97 FSA-208 Includes 331.47 333.52 2.05 1.62 3.89 FSA-208 and 347.73 356.17 8.44 6.66 0.28 FSA-208 and 367.01 374.91 7.90 6.24 2.37 FSA-208 Includes 372.04 373.84 1.80 1.42 9.36 FSA-208 and 383.30 390.63 7.33 5.79 1.82 FSA-212

5.32 13.60 8.28 7.66 0.51 FSA-212 and 62.91 64.05 1.14 1.05 0.71 FSA-212 and 69.63 71.65 2.02 1.87 5.06 FSA-212 and 84.10 99.34 15.24 14.10 1.08 FSA-212 and 104.92 112.74 7.82 7.23 0.83 FSA-212 Includes 110.70 112.74 2.04 1.89 2.38 FSA-212 and 117.26 134.72 17.46 16.15 0.57 FSA-212 Includes 133.67 134.72 1.05 0.97 2.48 FSA-213 and 57.75 58.59 0.84 0.84 0.57 FSA-213 and 69.41 70.41 1.00 1.00 0.30 FSA-213 and 74.50 75.41 0.91 0.91 4.43 FSA-213 and 79.42 81.70 2.28 2.28 0.49 FSA-213 and 83.84 88.65 4.81 4.81 0.29 FSA-213 and 109.20 111.16 1.96 1.96 0.42 FSA-213 and 118.77 119.80 1.03 1.03 0.34 FSA-213 and 124.00 125.83 1.83 1.83 0.55 FSA-213 and 149.00 152.34 3.34 3.34 1.18 FSA-213 and 169.53 170.51 0.98 0.98 0.38 FSA-213 and 180.90 181.94 1.04 1.04 0.30 FSA-213 and 184.90 186.93 2.03 2.03 0.81 FSA-215

9.44 11.70 2.26 1.99 0.49 FSA-215 and 86.54 180.57 94.03 82.64 1.48 FSA-215 Includes 111.42 116.68 5.26 4.62 6.02 FSA-215 Includes 123.30 124.57 1.27 1.12 12.05 FSA-215 Includes 129.02 132.47 3.45 3.03 3.68 FSA-215 Includes 146.16 148.46 2.30 2.02 3.90 FSA-215 Includes 156.17 157.16 0.99 0.87 13.80 FSA-215 and 199.14 203.40 4.26 3.74 0.37 FSA-215 and 207.89 209.00 1.11 0.98 1.04 FSA-215 and 211.02 212.10 1.08 0.95 0.84 FSA-218

8.60 11.82 3.22 3.01 5.09 FSA-218 and 17.24 19.28 2.04 1.91 2.70 FSA-218 and 45.29 46.38 1.09 1.02 0.41 FSA-218 and 48.77 49.77 1.00 0.93 0.86 FSA-218 and 51.82 52.84 1.02 0.95 0.92 FSA-218 and 74.70 75.81 1.11 1.04 0.32 FSA-218 and 100.34 103.65 3.31 3.09 0.95 FSA-218 and 118.56 141.42 22.86 21.36 2.84 FSA-218 Includes 118.56 121.91 3.35 3.13 5.78 FSA-218 Includes 130.52 131.68 1.16 1.08 6.60 FSA-218 Includes 135.06 138.31 3.25 3.04 9.60 FSA-218 and 150.41 156.47 6.06 5.66 0.27



DDH

From To LENGTH (m) True Width (m) Au (g/t) Pit Norte FSA-237 and 8.00 8.81 0.81 0.81 2.60 Pit Sul FSA-214 and 2.61 4.61 2.00 2.00 0.33 FSA-214 and 8.52 9.53 1.01 1.01 2.66 FSA-214 and 17.65 18.76 1.11 1.11 1.33 FSA-214 and 45.00 60.50 15.50 15.50 6.38 FSA-214 includes 56.40 59.60 3.20 3.20 21.18 FSA-214 and 63.55 76.25 12.70 12.70 1.99 FSA-214 and 86.75 106.60 19.85 19.85 1.27 FSA-214 includes 101.40 103.50 2.10 2.10 4.52 FSA-216

7.73 12.48 4.75 4.34 4.04 FSA-216 Includes 11.20 12.48 1.28 1.17 13.35 FSA-216 and 25.00 28.09 3.09 2.82 0.34 FSA-216 and 36.30 39.45 3.15 2.88 5.18 FSA-227

23.95 24.95 1.00 0.92 0.34 FSA-227 and 39.20 40.16 0.96 0.88 0.32 FSA-227 and 43.22 44.23 1.01 0.93 0.34 FSA-227 and 46.09 48.05 1.96 1.81 1.00 FSA-227 and 52.00 52.95 0.95 0.88 0.35 FSA-227 and 58.37 59.40 1.03 0.95 0.38 Condemnation FSZ-002 and 367.83 370.00 2.17 2.17 0.89



DDH

From To LENGTH (m) True Width (m) Au (g/t) Capitão FCP-013

50.24 53.53 3.29 3.29 1.33 FCP-013 includes 52.47 53.53 1.06 1.06 2.59 FCP-013 and 92.82 93.70 0.88 0.88 0.33 FCP-013 and 95.82 96.81 0.99 0.99 1.02 FCP-013 and 190.76 191.79 1.03 1.03 0.39 FCP-013 and 254.15 255.19 1.04 1.04 0.48 FCP-013 and 268.55 269.55 1.00 1.00 0.43 FCP-013 and 477.58 478.87 1.29 1.29 0.42 FCP-014

48.55 49.57 1.02 1.02 0.69 FCP-014 and 57.76 58.79 1.03 1.03 0.30 FCP-014 and 91.68 92.71 1.03 1.03 0.38 FCP-014 and 107.10 108.10 1.00 1.00 0.36 FCP-014 and 132.85 133.87 1.02 1.02 0.43 FCP-014 and 175.99 177.03 1.04 1.04 0.96 FCP-014 and 240.53 241.48 0.95 0.95 0.58 Gogóo da

Onça FGO-001

50.68 57.77 7.09 7.09 1.16 FGO-001 Includes 51.69 52.70 1.01 1.01 6.57 FGO-001 and 80.54 81.64 1.10 1.10 0.89 FGO-001 and 96.24 116.60 20.36 20.36 0.78 FGO-001 Includes 101.18 103.36 2.18 2.18 2.01 FGO-001 and 503.95 505.39 1.44 1.44 1.20 FGO-001 and 510.89 511.94 1.05 1.05 0.57

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Analytical work was carried out by ALS international lab (ALS). MDC sent half core samples for sample preparation to the lab. The facilities of the prep lab are located in Goiânia, Brazil 835 km from the MDC project and alternatively in Belo Horizonte, Brazil 1,110 Km from the MDC project. MDC sends out samples to ALS international labs (ALS) with the prep lab located in Goiânia or alternatively in Belo Horizonte. ALS lab sends the prepared aliquots for analytical assay to their lab in Lima, Peru where the prepared samples are systematically analyzed for gold (ppm) by fire assay (Au-AA24) or gold (ppm) by metallic screen (Au-SCR24). Randomly the ICP (Inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry) is done for trace elements in 4 acids (hydrofluoric, perchloric, nitric and hydrochloric) digestion (ME-MS-61). ALS has routine quality control procedures which ensure that every batch of samples includes three sample repeats and at least two commercial standards and two blanks. Cerrado uses standard QA/QC procedures, inserting reference standards and blanks, for the drilling program. The Reference material used are from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., ITAK (Instituto de Tecnologia August Kekulé Ltda. and OREAS).

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Gelcich., Vice President, Exploration for Cerrado Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

