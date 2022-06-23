Humans.ai launches Humans Scale, equity free AI launchpad with the mission of scaling human potential

Humans Scale lists Talkens.ai, AI project bringing NFTs to life by giving them a voice, as the first initiative to go from web2 to web3 on the launchpad

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep-tech company Humans.ai is launching Humans Scale , a complex launchpad focused on connecting innovative AI startups with real world use cases by enabling AI researchers and developers to expand their projects beyond the initial PoC stage, from web2 to web3, by helping them to bring their technology to the market.

With its complex ecosystem that paves the road to the AI-driven world of tomorrow, controlled entirely by the community, Humans.ai aims to develop an AI-driven economy that supports the next generation of AI companies.

"With this mindset, of building solutions and innovations with the community first in mind, which is deeply engraved in our DNA as a company, we have designed the Humans AI launchpad to be automated and decentralized. It acts as an accelerator program and venture, based on open-source code and without a typical management structure or board of directors. Compared to many accelerator programs, we don't ask for equity in the AI startup and purely focus on supporting the development of the AI and connecting the startups with the right partners," said Bart Veenman , Chief Commercial Officer at Humans.ai .

"We aim to provide access to a proven network of leaders, investors, partners, builders and web3 mentors that founders need to accelerate their growth and to develop their legal structure, tokenomics, community and all other essentials to develop a successful web3 business. We have also gathered a large group of VC and marketing partners on our ecosystem list to support these AI startups, like, among others, Morningstar, Next Chymia Consulting, BlockChange Ventures, Finch Capital, MACH4 Studios and Skynet Trading," added Bart Veenman.

With Humans Scale , Humans.ai is creating a complex ecosystem, empowering the economy of AIs, by placing humans at the forefront of the AI revolution. Talkens.ai is the first project to be listed on the Humans Scale, aiming to empower the NFT community to bring their NFTs to life by giving them a voice.

About Humans.ai

Humans.ai is creating an all-in-one platform for AI-based creation and governance at scale, beginning an initial focus on synthetic media. Through its creative studio and token-based ownership and accountability system, Humans.ai is designed to ensure contributions are fairly rewarded and that every AI is kept honest over the long term.

About Talkens.ai

Talkens.ai comprises a collection of 10,000 unique synthetic voices that will bring life to NFTs and revitalize some of the most loved NFTs on the market. The project will empower owners to use their NFTs as live avatars for relaying fun messages in the form of short videos.

