Advances in Quantum-Based Finance Solutions Noted as Key Innovation Area for Industry in Gartner Report

Multiverse Computing, a global leader in delivering value-based quantum computing solutions in finance and beyond, today announced it has been named a Gartner 2022 Cool Vendor in Quantum Computing.

Gartner states, "This report is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services."

In the key findings of its Cool Vendors in Quantum Computing report, Gartner noted, "Innovation in quantum systems technologies continues to ramp up with significant improvements in devising, controlling and scaling quantum systems that offer the promise of increased resiliency and scalability of usable qubits."

The report further noted that "advances in quantum software technologies and services enable integration of quantum solutions exploration in the financial services industry."

Multiverse's Singularity, its flagship product for the financial industry, provides quantum solutions for investment portfolio optimization and other finance applications through a simple and intuitive Microsoft Excel frontend. Singularity is designed to enable financial professionals to access the power of quantum computing without requiring previous expertise or knowledge. A video of Multiverse's Singularity can be seen here.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor," said Enrique Lizaso Olmos, CEO of Multiverse Computing. "Being recognized by the knowledgeable and independent analysts at Gartner validates our company mission to deliver real-world business value from quantum computing to clients as early as possible in this nascent industry."

The Gartner report can be found here.

About Multiverse Computing

Multiverse Computing is a leading quantum software company that applies quantum and quantum-inspired solutions to tackle complex problems in finance to deliver value today and enable a more resilient and prosperous economy. The company's expertise in quantum control and computational methods as well as finance means it can secure maximum results from current quantum devices. Its flagship product, Singularity, allows financial professionals to leverage quantum computing with common software tools. The company is targeting additional verticals as well, including mobility, energy, the life sciences and industry 4.0.

