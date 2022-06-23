Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises CBO Nicole Antakli Named to Insider's Power Players List for Contributions to the EV Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), a global business with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure, announced today, Chief Business Officer Nicole Antakli has been named to Insider's EV Industry Power Players list for 2022.

The Power Players list celebrates the top talent at businesses active in every single facet of the growing EV industry. She is one of just 30 industry leaders to receive this distinction from a roster of 110 nominees. As Charge Enterprises' CBO, Ms. Antakli and her team are instrumental in the company's growth, overseeing automotive OEM and dealer relationships, managing infrastructure projects, and providing valuable client education and counsel to accomplish the trusted advisor recognition for EV charging infrastructure.

"Nicole's recognition by Insider for her contributions to the EV sector is well deserved and comes as no surprise to all who work with her," said Mark LaNeve, President, Charge Enterprises. "Her invaluable leadership qualities inspire her colleagues and instill confidence in our customers as they greenlight projects that bring reliable, accessible EV charging to an ever-growing community of drivers and fleet operators."

"I'm proud to represent Charge Enterprises on Insider's Power Players list," said Nicole Antakli. "This recognition is the result of a true team effort as we work tirelessly to grow our business and help our clients expand the EV charging infrastructure in a way that is smart, sustainable, and reliable."

Charge Enterprises is based in New York, NY and provides end-to-end solutions for EV charging infrastructure and 5G intelligent networks, serving customers in every area of this growing interconnected ecosystem of stakeholders.

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided routing of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment Specification and Sourcing, Installation, Data and Software Solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises , Inc .

