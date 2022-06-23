Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr Emma FitzGerald will join the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective July 1, 2022. GMG also announces that current Director Robbert de Weijer will leave the Board and the Company effective July 15, 2022.

Emma FitzGerald has 25+ years of leadership experience with global businesses in the Water and Energy Sectors. Most recently she was CEO of Puma Energy focused on delivering affordable and sustainable energy solutions to emerging markets in Africa, Central America and Asia. Prior to this she ran gas, water and waste networks for National Grid and Severn Trent in the UK. She also spent many years running Downstream Retail, Lubricants and LPG businesses for Shell plc. around the world. Over the last ten years she has served on the boards of publicly listed, privately owned and not for profit organizations in both Executive and Non Executive Director capacities.

Emma is currently a Non-Executive Director of UPM Kymmene, Seplat Energy and Newmont Corporation. She is also a Mentor on the climate workstream for the Creative Destruction Lab, a not for profit organisation focused on the scaling of innovative solutions to accelerate energy transition. Emma has a PHD in surface chemistry/materials science from Oxford University and an MBA from Manchester Business School.

Robbert de Weijer was a co-founder of GMG, joining the Company and Board in 2017. He has played a key role in the development of GMG's unique graphene production technology and its translation into operating processes. Robbert's passion for Health, Safety and Environment saw him drive and support key processes and initiatives as GMG experimented and grew. Robbert also developed and fostered a number of key technical and commercial partner relationships critical to GMG's success. Over the past year he has overseen the battery production programme before recently handing over responsibilities.

Guy Outen, Board Chair, said "The Board understands and supports Robbert's desire to spend more time with his family and friends in Australia and overseas and thus his resignation as executive and Director. The Board and the Company thank him and wish him and his family every success in the future. We also very much welcome Emma to the Board and look forward to her contribution to GMG's further development."

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

For further information, please contact:

- Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223

- Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the impact of the new Board member on the Company's development.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the effectiveness of Company's personnel, and their ability to impact the development of the Company.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the deployment of the Company's resources and personnel and the accuracy of the Company's expectations regarding the impact of personnel on the Company's development.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128715