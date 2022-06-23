TrustedSite will scan its site daily for security risks

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - To ensure its client's safety, MoneyMutual has entered into an agreement with TrustedSite to scan its site for any security risks or threats. To help the general public in such urgent situations, MoneyMutual has created a platform where borrowers can connect with lenders in a safe and secure manner.

A spokesperson from MoneyMutual said "We are extremely happy to partner with TrustedSite to access our security status everyday. We are serious about the safety of our customers and clients and this partnership will help us bring more transparency and security to our platform."

About TrustedSite

TrustedSite provides cybersecurity solutions to assist businesses in protecting their customers' data and gaining visitor trust. TrustedSite certifications are earned by maintaining high website security and ethical business practices. MoneyMutual is a TrustedSite verified platform.

About MoneyMutual

MoneyMutual is a free online marketplace that connects lenders and borrowers. It was founded in 2010. Its USP lies in providing funds in less than 24 hours to its customers securely and quickly.

Since its inception in 2010, the marketplace has already served more than two million people. MoneyMutual is also a member of the Online Lenders Alliance. MoneyMutual is based out of Las Vegas, NV, and is trusted by over 2,000,000 customers.

For more details, visit: moneymutual.com

Email: customerservice@moneymutual.com

Phone- 844-276-2063

Disclaimer: MoneyMutual is not a lender and is not involved in the loan process in any manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128711