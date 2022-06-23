Fact.MR: Non-Polar Carotene Derivation to Position Hexane Market at US$ 3.05 Bn in 2032.

North America to Vanguard the Sales in Hexane Market with US$ 724 Mn Opportunity in 2022

The hexane market research report offered by Fact.MR provides in-depth information about key factors influencing sales and demand in the market. In addition, it provides insights into opportunities, challenges, growth drivers and latest trends across key regions and segments, including product and end use over the forecast period (2022-2032).

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hexane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032. According to the report, sales of hexane compound are likely to reach US$ 2.21 Bn in 2022 and US$ 3.05 Bn in 2032.

Increasing demand for food products due to rising population is expected to spur growth in the market. Compound n- hexane is extensively used for extraction of edible oil, which is expected to drive sales in the market.

Global industrialization has led to surging demand for solvents. As hexane has accurate solvent formulation, demand is expected to grow over the forecast period. In addition to that, hexane is known for its exceptional properties such as low water solubility, transparency and being easily mixable with alcohol & chloroform.

The extensive use of hexane in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors is likely to propel the market during the assessment period. Further, hexane is used in liquid form to manufacture table molds and low- temperature thermometers. Based on the aforementioned factors, sales in the market are expected to remain high in the forthcoming years.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Get A Report Sample!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7488

Increasing consumption of hexane in adhesives manufacturing is anticipated to augur well for the market. Hexane is used in the formulation of rubber cement which is an opaque liquid primarily used for gluing various products together. The perfect example of rubber cement is silicon.

Utilization of hexane as a degreaser or special-purpose solvent in shoe and leather and furniture manufacturing industries is another crucial factor accelerating the demand for hexane.

Key Takeaways:

Sales across MEA are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3%, reaching US$ 143.9 Mn by the end of 2032.

by the end of 2032. North America is estimated to account for 33.5% of the total market share, with total sales reaching US$ 724 Mn by 2032.

is estimated to account for 33.5% of the total market share, with total sales reaching by 2032. Demand in the Europe hexane market is set to increase at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2032, and is expected to reach US$ 901.2 Mn by the end of forecast period.

hexane market is set to increase at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2032, and is expected to reach by the end of forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to account for 26.1% of the total hexane market share by 2032.

is expected to account for 26.1% of the total hexane market share by 2032. Increasing consumption of food & beverage in Asia Pacific is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 778.2 Mn by 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Growing applications of hexane in non-polar carotene derivation is set to fuel the demand in the forthcoming decade.

Rising usage of hexane in edible oil industry as an oil extractor for seed crops is expected to bode well for the market.

Restraints:

Increasing environmental concerns regarding harmful emissions are compelling governments to implement stringent norms, which may hinder sales of hexane.

Due to instability in the variable exchange rates, crude oil prices might fluctuate, thereby limiting demand.

Get Customization on this Report As Per Your Requirements!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7488

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers in the global hexane market are investing in research & development for diversity in their product portfolio. Also, some players are entering into strategic collaboration, and partnership with other players to reach a broader consumer base.

For instance,

In April 2022, EFSA, a leading European food safety authority issued a positive opinion regarding the safety of methyloxolane in food processing. Being a healthy market alternative for food processing industry, it is a refined petrochemical solvent which is likely to create new growth opportunities in the market.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Rompetrol Rafinare

Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Phillips 66

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Jun Yuan Petroleum Group

Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Beijing Yanshan Jilian Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Hexane Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global hexane market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of hexane through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Grade:

Extraction

Polymerization

Other Grades

By Application:

Edible Oil Extraction

Industrial Solvents

Adhesive Formulations

Leather Treatment

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7488

Key Questions Covered in the Hexane Market Report

What is the projected value of the hexane market in 2022?

At what rate will the global hexane market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the hexane market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global hexane market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the hexane market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the hexane market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain

Ethylhexane Diol Market: Ethylhexane diol is one of the commonly used ingredients in hair care products and cleansers. Rapid urbanization is escalating the demand for haircare and grooming products, which is fueling ethylhexane diol chemical production. Increasing applications in formulation of cleaning products, tonics and hair grooming aids are expected to fuel the growth.

Hydrophobic Solvents Market: Hydrophobic solvents prevent corrosion of metals and structures which is driving their applications across various industries such as petrochemical, paints, construction, wastewater treatment, and coatings. Ongoing expansion in the construction sector is expected to boost the demand for hydrophobic solvents, thereby driving growth in the market.

Methyl Chloroform Market: Methyl chloroform is widely used as an industrial solvent. As it is used to remove oil and grease from metal, demand in various industries such as inks, paints & coatings and textile will increase. Moreover, methyl chloroform is used as a glueing agent, household cleaning products and aerosol sprays.

Coating Solvent Market Study: Coating Solvent Market Analysis Report By Product Type (Crude based, Bio Based), By Source (Xylene and Toluene, Acetone, Ethylene Dichloride, Alcohols, Chloroethane, Ethyl Acetate), By Region - Global Insights 2022 to 2032

Hydrophobic Solvents Market Study: The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the hydrophobic solvents market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Study: As per the hydrocarbon solvents industry analysis by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to reach US$ 9.3 Bn by 2031-end, expanding 1.5X at a CAGR of around 4%. Demand for use in cleaning and degreasing applications surged year-on-year at 7% in FY2020-FY2021.

Aprotic Solvents Market Study: The global aprotic solvents market is likely to be dominated by the N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone segment. Because of its high solvent capabilities, N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is seeing increased demand from the oil & gas sector, which will help the industry grow.

Anaerobic Adhesives Market Study: The U.S. anaerobic adhesives market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032. Strict fuel rules in the United States are likely to enhance demand for anaerobic adhesives in the automotive industry for the manufacture of lightweight automotive parts during the forecast period.

Foam Adhesive Market Study: According to the latest research by Fact.MR, foam adhesive market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. In short term, the demand is expected to increase at a steady pace and in the long run sales of this glue is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg